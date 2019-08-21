Game and Fish has entered the wildlife watching business through web cameras.
The first in a series of what is planned to be the installation of cameras in the wild around Wyoming is up and running.
The new program is called WildLIVE. The first camera was installed at Speas Fish Hatchery near Casper. Generally, the location of the cameras will be kept secret.
For now, viewers who access the camera links through the department’s website may watch the underwater movements of the fish at the hatchery.
It is planned the webcam program will gradually expand over the next year with the installation of cameras that will permit wildlife enthusiasts to observe deer, elk, pronghorn antelope and birds.
Candid viewing will allow a window of viewing on everything from birth to death.
The reason behind the watching opportunities, a G&F official said from Cheyenne, stems from interest expressed by the public in a survey released in 2018.
At that time some 37 percent of Wyoming respondents indicated they had gone wildlife watching in the previous year, but 87 percent of those quizzed said they would like to do so soon.
The camera program helps bridge the gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.