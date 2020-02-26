When acting University of Wyoming president Neil Theobald came to Cody last fall as part of a UW outreach program, he said he’d work to help whoever ended up becoming the school’s next president.
Now he has an idea about who it could be as trustees released their list of three candidates. Theobald himself had been a candidate for the position but wasn’t one of the finalists. However, he said at the time he’d happily resume his role as chief financial officer.
“My goal is that the next president is set up to succeed,” he said.
The three finalists are Gregory Bowman, dean of the West Virginia University College of Law; Daniel White, chancellor of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks; and Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System.
Trustees scheduled public appearances for them starting Monday.
Each candidate will meet with UW students, faculty and staff and attend a community reception at UW’s Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center and a public forum in Casper. The UW Board of Trustees will interview the three finalists in executive session Thursday starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Gateway Center.
During their visits to campus, the finalists also will meet with members of UW’s executive leadership team, deans and directors, and Department of Athletics leaders.
During the week of March 2, the board may extend an offer to the candidate it selects. The new president is expected to be in office by July 1.
Candidate profiles:
Gregory Bowman
Bowman began as West Virginia University’s College of Law dean in 2015 and was previously the college’s Associate Dean for Academic Affairs. He originally joined that university’s faculty in 2009 and specialized in international trade law.
Bowman is a native of West Virginia and received his law degree from the Northwestern University School of Law.
Bowman received the Award for Outstanding Teaching from the WVU Foundation in 2014, and he was named Professor of the Year in 2011 by WVU Law students. Prior to his teaching career, Bowman practiced law in Chicago and Washington, D.C., with the international law firm of Baker McKenzie.
Daniel White
White started working at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks in 1995 as a professor of civil and environmental engineering.
As a professor, much of his research focused on drinking-water protection, development, and treatment. According to his university biography, White “pioneered research on how climate change affects drinking water, water resources, and related infrastructure and his work has led to a better understanding of water resources for rural communities as well as the potential impacts of climate change on freshwater resources.”
White earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from Colorado College and a bachelor’s in civil engineering from Washington University. Then he received his Ph.D. in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Notre Dame in 1995.
In 2005, White became the director of the research unit of his university’s College of Engineering and Mines. In 2010, he was appointed as the Associate Vice Chancellor for Research.
White was hired to serve as the University of Alaska System Vice President for Academic Affairs and Research in March 2015 and then was promoted to chancellor of the Fairbanks college in July 2017.
Ed Seidel
Seidel has worked as vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois system since 2016.
He was previously a finalist for the position of president at Boise State University in 2019.
Seidel has led the development of the UI’s Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago and the statewide Illinois Innovation Network and also oversees several other university ventures.
Seidel was previously the director of the National Center for Supercomputing Applications in Urbana-Champaign, where he was among the original co-principal investigators for a supercomputing project called Blue Waters, a federally funded project that brought one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers to Urbana-Champaign.
Seidel also previously worked as the senior vice president for research and innovation for the MIT Skoltech Initiative at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Moscow.
He received his Ph.D. in relativistic astrophysics from Yale University, earned a master’s degree in physics at the University of Pennsylvania, and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from the College of William and Mary.
(New Exchange contributed to this report)
