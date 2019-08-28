Jaeylnn Conklin’s language arts classroom has become a favorite of the teachers at Heart Mountain Academy.
Until the break room was cleared out, teachers gathered in the four small comfy chairs to chat and take a break from setting up their own rooms.
Her students mentioned in the lead-up to the first day Tuesday of school that they’d like to take their chairs with them to other classrooms.
Conklin’s new chairs have made waves within the Cody School District’s alternative school and beyond ever since she used leftover funds to buy the 12 gaming chairs with lumbar support.
“They look like they cost thousands of dollars but they don’t,” she said. “The janitors assembled them and then they were here.”
What they are is comfortable, the key feature she said her students wanted when she told them late last year there was money that needed to be spent.
Now the sleek two-tone chairs, alongside the four small black chairs, represent a big room change for the fourth-year teacher.
While her upgrades may be the most eye-catching, other HMA teachers were also finalizing new room setups Monday, less than a day before the start of school.
Science teacher Ben Larsen, in his second year at HMA after 10 years at CHS, was admiring his new cabinets and sinks that gave the room more of a lab feel.
“This feels a little more science-room-ish,” he said.
Next to that lab setup he has three tables in a Y shape situated so all of the students have a clear view of his lectures.
Larsen taught in Billings for many years before coming south and said he disliked the tables in the long room he taught in. But after moving to Cody and a high school classroom with desks, he rediscovered the benefits of a larger table.
“You can’t do projects at desks,” he said.
Now the row of desks along a wall in his class are only for the students working independently online, while he uses the rest of the space to continue working with students on projects.
Last year he had his students make a variety including trebuchets and floating shoes. With a small class size and the ability to provide individual attention, he’s ready for more.
“I’m looking forward to just keeping it going, rolling out more projects,” he said.
Social studies teacher Ryan Nelson, entering his third year at the school after a stint in Alaska, said a bigger TV mounted in the middle of a wall in the large classroom helped with class placement.
“The location and size helps dramatically,” he said.
He uses it for presentations, movies and more.
Teachers think a lot about class setup in the few days before the start of the school year, he said, but at HMA class sizes allow a better chance to be able to make changes midway through the year.
“The limited class size lends you the opportunity for trial and error,” Nelson said, speaking of the need to optimize flow, lines of sight and more. “Classroom design is incredibly important.”
And at Heart Mountain, good chairs go a long way toward making a good design.
Nelson mentioned his colleague Conklin’s improvement in chairs.
“She’s done a phenomenal job of improving her classroom,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.