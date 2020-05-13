A $5.5 million highway improvement project is scheduled to begin this month south of Cody on Wyoming 120.
Mountain Construction Co. of Lovell is the prime contractor on the 6.8-mile project scheduled to begin May 18.
The Cody South project is located between the WY120/US14/16/20 intersection adjacent to Yellowstone Regional Airport and milepost 74 near the snowplow turnaround south of the Park County Landfill.
“This project includes full reconstruction from the intersection of WY120 and US14/16/20 (milepost 81.21) for 2,000 feet,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. “There will be a 5-inch asphalt pavement mill and overlay to just south of the Park County Landfill. Pavement leveling and a pavement overlay will complete the project from just south of the landfill turnoff to milepost 74.”
Other work on the project includes installation of paved mailbox turnouts, pipe work, signage and electrical upgrades.
By contract, no work is allowed on the project between June 30, 2020, and July 5, 2020.
“Everything but reclamation is required to be complete by Aug. 31, with seeding and reclamation allowed until Oct. 31, 2020,” Frost said.
Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.
During the project, the contractor will be hauling from the Four Mile Pit, north of Cody, to the project. The hauling operation will come into Cody from the north on WYO 120, to 16th Street, to Sheridan Avenue, up Greybull Hill, to WYO 120, and to the project.
“The contractor wants to be finished hauling material through town before Phase 2 of the $4.3 million Sheridan Avenue project kicks off (Aug. 25, 2020),” Frost said.
