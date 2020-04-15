For the next few days, a state road rehabilitation project in downtown Cody will have active work zones at both ends of a five-block stretch.
On Monday, the 13th and Sheridan intersection was reopened.
“So we’re making progress,” said Cody Beers, Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesman, at the weekly Tuesday project update meeting on The Irma Hotel porch.
The 9 a.m. meetings are open to the public.
“Traffic is still light down here for obvious reasons,” Beers said.
The government’s forced closure of certain businesses and warnings for people to stay home to prevent spread of the coronavirus have kept many people from patronizing downtown stores and restaurants, regardless of any disruption road construction may cause.
Although wooden barriers line sidewalks along active work zones for safety reasons, sidewalks along Sheridan remain open.
“Pedestrians are encouraged to have a social-distancing walk and check out the project,” Beers said.
The 2020 Cody Improvements Project involves removing and replacing damaged concrete pavement, curb and gutter, and sidewalk along with removal and replacement of ADA ramps. Phase 1, encompassing Sheridan from 10th Street east up to 15th Street, is due for completion June 15.
Construction began March 2 at the north-side corner of 10th and Sheridan outside China Town and The Meatery. Over the past 6-7 weeks, it has progressed down Sheridan to 14th Street, all on the north side.
S&S Builders, prime contractor, expects to finish concrete work on 14th Street by Friday.
“When we get down to Cody Motor Lodge (1455 Sheridan), Phase 1 on the north side will be done, except for grinding and joint sealing,” said Kurt Countryman, S&S project manager.
The corner of 14th and Sheridan on the north side is closed this week. After opening the 13th Street intersection on Monday, however, some workers returned to 10th and Sheridan, this time on the south side of the street in front of the courthouse.
“So that intersection is closed,” Countryman said.
Over the next week or so, work will proceed from 10th Street on the south side of Sheridan east to 11th. Parking is allowed on the north side of the street through that area.
While construction takes place on opposite ends, traffic is directed in one lane each way on the north half of Sheridan from 10th-11th, and on the south half of the street past work in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Sheridan.
“There’s a little bit of an S in the project,” Cody Beers said, describing traffic flow.
