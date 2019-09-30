CASPER (WNE) – Economic growth in the Equality State blossomed during the second quarter, with a surge in the number of construction jobs thanks to a continued boom in wind and oil projects, according to reports prepared by Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division.
An uptick in energy development across the state boosted taxable sales in several counties, according to the state’s latest Economic Summary Report published Wednesday.
New oil and gas exploration and production largely contributed to the 13.2 percent climb in sales within the mining sector, which encompasses oil and gas development. Employment across all jobs rose 1.6 percent, keeping pace with national gains. Personal income also shot up 6 percent in a single quarter.
Converse County experienced the most stunning growth spurt of the state during the quarter. Year-to-date taxable sales increased by 55 percent, thanks to drilling.
Converse County had the most oil and gas activity in the state, with 21 rigs, according to data collected by the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
Despite the rosy news for the budget-strapped state, employment rates still fell far below pre-recession levels, and not all counties had the same flurry of economic movement as Converse County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.