Last week members of Wyoming’s two legislative bodies had the chance to dive into the other side’s budget proposal after the House and the Senate each advanced competing bills.
Unlike two years prior, this year’s roughly $2 biennial budget proposals were not far apart.
“The general fund budget was much closer than it has been in many years,” said Rep. David Northrup (R-Powell).
The two budget bills were passed out of the chambers on third reading, and differences between the two will be hashed out over the remaining three weeks of the session.
That doesn’t mean everyone was happy.
Sen. Hank Coe (R-Cody) said legislators are delaying dealing with impending revenue questions.
“Nobody wants to raise taxes … so we’re putting off the inevitable where we have to have a come-to-Jesus meeting where we’re talking about revenues for the state,” he said.
With the state facing a revenue deficit of roughly $200 million over the upcoming biennium, Coe argues not enough is being done to address those impending shortfalls.
“We’re going to have some considerations and some serious adjustments for the future,” Coe said.
He said the state now depends on roughly 65% of its yearly revenue from fossil fuels, so change is needed, but coal and oil remain key pieces.
“Generating electricity, we need it all,” he said. “We need renewables, we need natural-gas-fired plants, we need coal to be part of the mix out there. There ain’t any way for a long, long time in the future that you’re going to be able to develop renewables to ... fill the void that is left by natural-gas-fired plants or coal-fired plants.
“Coal ain’t going away for a long time.”
Education is a top recipient of state revenue.
Northrup, who chairs the House education committee – Coe chairs the equivalent Senate committee – said the House bill does provide revenue for community colleges through an external cost adjustment.
“University of Wyoming got beat up pretty badly, mostly because of the way that people have viewed and heard of the handling of (former president) Laurie Nichols,” Northtup said. “Some of that funding will come back into the University of Wyoming in conference. We have yet to see it on the House floor.”
Despite criticisms from several prominent senators, the Senate budget bill was advanced on third reading by a 22-6 vote Feb. 21.
In the House, the third reading won approval in smoother fashion. While a few budget amendments were discussed at length through Friday afternoon, the final House budget bill was much more in line with the original budget proposal than the Senate version.
(Leo Wolfson and Wyoming News Exchange contributed reporting)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.