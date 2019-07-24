NextGen Park County will be hosting its next meeting at 6 p.m. July 30 at Cassie’s Supper Club, 214 Yellowstone Ave.
The organization will be finalizing plans for its assistance with the Cody Regional Health Barn Dance to be held Aug. 3 at the Pitchfork Ranch in Meeteetse.
