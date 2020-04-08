Although city facilities are closed amid the coronavirus crisis, City of Cody officials and staff are conducting public business and scheduling public hearings as usual while maintaining public health restrictions with the help of technology.
When conducting public meetings, City Hall is exempt from the 10 person limit for gatherings and is open during those times; however, city clerk Cindy Baker said they are attempting to limit meetings to 10 attendees.
Options to participate virtually include using the Google Hangouts Meet application or by obtaining a code needed for conference calls. The virtual meeting format will allow people to share information in real-time regardless of their location.
Call (307) 527-7511 for an invitation to participate during a council or planning and zoning meeting.
“I would like to remind citizens that City Hall is closed,” Baker said at the Tuesday council meeting.
Staff is still answering phone calls during normal business hours and can accept payments by means such as the outside dropbox and postal mail, she said.
P&Z hearings
Using a virtual meeting format, next Tuesday at noon P&Z board members will accept public comment on two applications.
They are:
• A request to annex into city limits about 13.4 acres at 137 Belfry Highway owned by Ronald and Kelly Hunt for an RV Park.
The property is west of WYO 120 and north of the Road 2AB intersection.
P&Z members will also consider the Hunts’ request to zone the property D-2 for general commercial use.
The board will vote on whether to recommend the city council approve the application.
Before making a decision, the council will consider the P&Z recommendation and accept public comment on the Hunts’ application when it meets April 21 at 7 p.m.
An annexation report is available by emailing todds@cityofcody.com.
• A request to grant Bryan Edwards’ Cody Legacy Inn permission to build an 18-unit planned unit development made up of 12 townhouses and six semidetached single-family homes on individual lots at 1433 29th St.
The vacant property is west of the 29th and East Carter Avenue intersection.
P&Z members will consider comments received prior to the noon public hearing. Email Stowell or send by postal mail to Community Development, P.O. Box 2200, Cody, WY 82414.
Virtual format
The P&Z board conducted business, including a public hearing, for the first time using the virtual meeting format on March 24.
If people want to view the meeting, for the best sound, Stowell encourages watching the meeting live on the city’s Facebook page.
To request a Google calendar invite with options to use video conferencing via the Google Hangouts Meet application or if interested in calling in with comments during the public hearings, contact Stowell by email at todds@cityofcody.com or call (307) 527-3472 in advance.
To practice social distancing, only four board members will attend the meeting in the Council Chambers. Any others will participate virtually.
People may attend the meeting by entering City Hall through an alleyway back door.
Other conditions include:
• Anyone with symptoms of sickness or who is suspected of having contact with COVID-19 infected persons within the last 14 days will not be admitted.
• Seating will be spaced 6-feet apart.
• The room will be sanitized prior to the meeting.
Council distance
During the Tuesday night council meeting, social distancing was followed by limiting the seven-seat council bench to the mayor and three councilors.
Two council members voted by speaker phone. City staff attending numbered four people, plus a technician and attorney. They sat several feet apart at tables, and chairs in the audience were widely spaced as well.
No one from the public spoke at either of two public hearings during the meeting. But CEO James Klessens shared Forward Cody news via telephone and Rob Min spoke about a request to transfer ownership of a retail liquor license for Big Horn Liquor.
Developer Kip Thiel spoke to councilors by telephone as well. The council agenda included two action items regarding the Beacon Hill property he has purchased from the Cody School District with intention to build a 58-lot residential subdivision.
Call City Hall, (307) 527-7511 for more information regarding city services or public meetings.
