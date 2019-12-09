The Cody Senior Center will be moving forward with new management in the near future.
Board president Terry Hinkle recently told the Enterprise previous executive director Bonnie Emmett has stepped down from her role. As such, the nonprofit is now looking for a new director.
The position requires strong budget and grant writing skills, in addition to an enjoyment for working with seniors. Applicants must also have an ability to fundraise and develop in-service training programs for personnel, at the $42,000 salary position.
Board members Stephanie Weed and Gib Lehman also recently resigned from their roles. Jimmy Parks, who has taught a computer class at the facility and is now on the board, said at least nine employees and a number of volunteers have also left.
Parks will be joined by Katie Brass as a new board member.
Weed and Lehman were at the front of an effort to recall the entire board in recent weeks, accusing Hinkle of bullying and harassing Senior Center employees. Hinkle denied these charges and said he and other board members wanted an audit performed of the Senior Center and the finances that Emmett oversaw, after finding some “discrepancies” in the numbers.
Moving forward, Hinkle said the board has hired Cody attorney Joseph Darrah to help mediate future tasks.
Hinkle also told the Enterprise the board’s meetings will no longer be open to members of the public. Wyoming laws give nonprofit boards the choice whether to have meetings public or closed.
