A Re-Open Wyoming rally is scheduled to be held 4-6 p.m. Friday at 10th and Beck in Cody’s City Park.
According to the organizers, it’s meant to support those affected in the community and provide an opportunity to peacefully gather.
“All business is essential,” organizers said on a Facebook post. “We will respect everyone’s choice to distance within their individual preference. Those who would prefer to assemble in their vehicles we will be providing a route.”
