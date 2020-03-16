With the COVID-19 outbreak growing, there is no consensus on how much is too much preparation. As evidenced by empty store shelves of items, including toilet paper and hand sanitizer, some people are stocking up.
There are others who disagree with the extremes some people have taken.
Cody resident George Brien went shopping at Walmart on Friday after the first Wyoming coronavirus case was made public. While he did think there was cause for concern and precautions necessary, he said he did not think that the stockpiling of certain items was a healthy way to manage worrying about the pandemic.
“You see people buying the toilet paper in bulk, and it’s just a thing that happens in situations like this, when people get worried that they might not be able to buy something,” Brien said. “Dog food is the same way. People want to make sure they can feed their pets, and, hey, if you run out of things to eat, it’s understandable, but ridiculous how far it has taken everyone.”
Brien also said the cancellation of events, school days and even some business hours is a bit of an overreaction. He believes it isn’t going to do as much good preventing spread as it will do bad by affecting people’s jobs.
“It’s compounding financial effects,” Brien said. “Company stocks are going down, losing money and all that, but they’re not going to be the ones affected, it will be everyone else, the employees and the customers, who’ll be affected.”
Burlington resident Bryon Worthen said that he had been keeping up with the news of the coronavirus, including some of the “more out there” theories about it. Worthen said he believes that media and certain political figures are more than willing to twist the story to serve self-serving purposes, and thus people need to keep themselves educated first and foremost so they can make informed decisions.
“When it comes to public events, they had the protests in Hong Kong, and then a virus shuts down public gatherings,” Worthen said. “I can’t help but think that there is at least some manipulation of the facts so that all kinds of public gatherings are getting canceled, and others aren’t, and all in response to this.”
Kathy Trusty, a former L.A. resident shopping at Walmart, said for many reasons she has every right to act extremely in this circumstance, but she isn’t because of her experiences.
“I was a dental assistant at the height of the AIDS crisis in Los Angeles,” Trusty said. “The doctor and I were one of the very few dentists taking affected patients, and I’m still here. As for the coronavirus, I have asthma, so I should be worried and I’m not. At least not to the point I’m trying buy all the toilet paper, of which there was none.”
Trusty said that she felt especially sorry for people who were shopping, regardless of if it was in response to COVID-19 or not.
“You’d think it was a holiday, the way people had their carts filled up,” Trusty said. “A lot of shelves are bare here, and I just feel so bad for some of the young people, blowing their paychecks buying all of this stuff. Shopping here was so chaotic, you couldn’t find anything, but it’s hard to say whether it was because of everyone buying in bulk or the remodeling is affecting everybody’s ability to find things.”
Worthen said that with everybody buying so much, he can only hope that if such an emergency requiring it does happen, the people who have more would be willing to donate whatever they have available to support their communities.
“It’s crazy how much stuff has been bought,” Worthen said. “There’s people who need things and now they can’t get them. I can only hope that if this comes right down to it, people will support each other and share what they have if it comes to that.”
