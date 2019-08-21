A Cody man with a criminal history is now being accused of involvement in the Bill Lee meth ring.
Wayne Wright II, 51, is charged with felony conspiracy to deliver meth and possession with intent to deliver meth for his accused involvement with Lee and other associates January-August 2017.
Chronologically, it appears activity related to the new charge happened in between two separate controlled substance charges already on his record. Wright has pled guilty to those meth distribution charges from fall 2017 and 2016 when he was found with 90 grams of meth and marijuana during a house search in 2016 and 1.5 grams and drug distribution paraphernalia during a car search in October 2017.
Since the car search Wright has no other criminal infractions.
“I’ve listened to everything you told me and I took it to heart,” Wright told Judge Bill Simpson during an arraignment hearing Tuesday.
Multiple sources named Wright as a direct confidant to Lee, routinely making trips with him to meet with his Colorado meth source Brian Bland.
One source mentioned Wright as one of the “big guys” in Lee’s operation. Lee is alleged to have been a hub in a major Bighorn Basin distribution network, buying pounds of meth from alleged Colorado meth source Bland, 42. He was allegedly found holding just over 30 grams of meth when he was arrested with his wife Wendy Lee late last winter in Casper. The two were en route to meet up with Bland, who was found with 1.5 pounds of meth that day.
Lee was sentenced to 11 years in prison while his wife received 3-5 years earlier this year. Bland was described as the highest member of the drug conspiracy and received 15 years of prison.
Chris Wallace, a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations agent, said one source stated Wright was dealing in pound quantities and was told by Bland and Lee he would also get small amounts of heroin. Another informant said they were receiving “8 ball” or 3.5 gram quantities of meth from Wright, January-July 2017.
Bland told investigators Wright usually purchased 4 ounces of meth and an 8 ball from him.
While in custody in August 2018, Lee told investigators he introduced Wright to a different Colorado meth source in 2015. In turn, Wright was selling meth to Lee by June 2016.
But it appears the dynamic in the relationship may have shifted when Bland entered the fold in 2017 and Lee was getting his meth directly from him. Lee and other sources said he and Wright had a falling out by that summer and stopped working together.
According to Wallace, when investigators approached Wright in January he admitted to some of the allegations and said he would pay $800 for an ounce of meth and would sell 8 ball quantities. He said he dealt controlled substances with Lee from spring to August 2017.
However, it was two months after the end of this timeline that he was found with 1.5 grams of meth, a digital scale disguised as a CD case, Ziplock baggies in several sizes and 14 syringes along with metal spoons.
After being arrested on a warrant June 19, Wright posted a $10,000 cash bond that was paid by another individual. The state did not oppose continuing his bond conditions at his arraignment and returning the money.
“We have no reason to think he’s violating his bond conditions,” said Jack Hatfield, county prosecuting attorney said. “It’s someone else’s money, you might as well give it back to them.”
In past court documents Wright has stated that he lives with his developmentally disabled adult daughter and that he is unemployed and owes thousands of dollars. His daughter was in attendance Tuesday.
