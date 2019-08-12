A Cody man is charged with distributing and possessing child pornography, a felony carrying a minimum five year prison sentence.
Carl Watts, 35, was documented possessing and posting on social media site Tumblr six different photos that constitute as blatant child pornography.
When talking to Zac Lowndes, a special agent with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation in October 2018, Watts, “began to cry” recalling re-posting images of child pornography about 50 times in the past, Lowndes said.
Watts was also allegedly found with 289 images related to the sexual exploitation of children on his Dell desktop computer. From this batch 15 identified child victims of sexual exploitation were found.
Among the group of photos he uploaded one contained an identified child victim, while the other children were unknown. The children in these photos were aged 5-12-years old.
Authorities first became aware of Watts’ alleged activities after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Tumblr that a user had uploaded multiple files with apparent child pornography on the site. The website was able to provide the email address and IP address associated with the account to investigators.
Lowndes requested a subpoena through Homeland Security to internet provider TCT, which appeared to provide information connecting to Watts’s residence. Park County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters then granted a search warrant.
Lowndes said of the photos submitted, Watts also uploaded five that would be considered child erotica. He did not receive payment for uploading any of the photos, he said.
In conversation with Watts, he admitted to “re-blogging” porn of underage girls performing sexual acts with bananas.
Watts was arrested July 13 and booked into the Park County Detention Center, where he still remains.
After appearing in circuit court Waters set his bond at $25,000 cash-only. Watts could receive up to 12 years in prison and $10,000 for his alleged crimes.
He will return to court Aug. 28 for a preliminary hearing.
