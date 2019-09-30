A former Cody Cub Scout den leader is still in custody after being arrested in July for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography, a felony considered sexual exploitation of a child, carrying a minimum five-year prison sentence.
Brad Bodoh, scout executive and CEO for the Greater Wyoming Council of the Boy Scouts of America, confirmed Carl Watts had served as a leader with the Elks Lodge Cub Scouts in Cody during the 2018-2019 school year.
It was during this time frame Watts, 35, is said to have been documented by authorities possessing and posting on the social media site Tumblr six different photos that constitute as blatant child pornography.
Authorities first became aware of Watts’ alleged activities after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Tumblr that a user had uploaded multiple files with apparent child pornography on the site. This upload occurred in late August 2018.
After verifying Watts’ address was associated with the IP address connected to the uploads in October 2018, a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations agent was granted a search warrant from Judge Bruce Waters. Also allegedly found in the search were 289 images related to the sexual exploitation of children on his Dell desktop computer.
Watts, who has a child in the pack, never resigned from Scouts and served in his role the entire year despite being aware of the imminent charges that would likely be filed against him.
After allegations became known about Watts, he was removed from a leadership role and banned from the organization, Bodoh said.
“We don’t need a conviction to remove someone from leadership,” Bodoh said. “The Boy Scouts of America takes a firm stance on matters like these.”
Bodoh held an informational meeting with Cub Scout parents recently to discuss the issue.
He said there was no findings of child abuse within the Elks Lodge pack after the Boy Scouts of America conducted a private investigation on the matter. The investigation took place after the charges against Watts became public knowledge.
“Youth protection policies and training prevented him from having a one-on-one situation,” Bodoh said.
Watts is in custody at the Park County Detention Center with a $15,000 cash-only bond. His original $25,000 cash-only bond was lowered by Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters on Aug. 28. After that hearing, his case was bound over to District Court, a venue for felonious crimes in Park County.
During an arraignment hearing on Sept. 17, Judge Bill Simpson continued Watts’s bond amount but ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation with the Wyoming State Hospital.
He is scheduled for a pretrial conference Jan. 9 and jury trial Feb. 12.
Bodoh said if Watts is found not guilty, he can appeal with the Boy Scouts’ national office to have his ban removed.
Pornography related to the sexual abuse of children is currently a national epidemic with tech companies reporting more than 45 million online photos and videos of such reported in the past year, more than double than the previous year. A paper recently crafted by the Justice Department and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children described a system overwhelmed and underfunded in relation to the size of the problem.
