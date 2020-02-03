(AP) – Preliminary numbers show a sharp increase in Wyoming traffic deaths in 2019.
The 147 people killed on roads in 2019 was up by 36 compared with 2018 and the most since 2015.
The reason for the increase isn’t clear. WYDOT hasn’t yet analyzed its numbers for 2019.
One reason could be more deaths per wreck, department spokesman Jeff Goetz told the Casper Star-Tribune.
Generally most crashes are attributable to driver distraction, alcohol or drug use, and driving too fast for conditions, Goetz said.
Wyoming road deaths have largely declined since the early 2000s, when close to 200 people died annually.
