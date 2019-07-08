Enrollment in the Cody School District continues to dip slightly as displayed in the end-of-year building totals.
For the 2018-19 school year average enrollment was 1,992 students, which superintendent Ray Schulte said is down roughly 20 students from the year before.
While beginning enrollment for next year is expected to be more than 2,000 students, fluctuations in the economy, such as the closing of Cody Labs could alter projections.
“With things taking place in the community, It’s a mystery what we will have in August,” he said.
What’s clear is the district remains below the high student enrollments early in the decade, including a six-year high of 2,174 in 2013.
As of last Oct. 25, there were 2,003 students enrolled – enrollment generally dips by the end of the year.
That end of the year Average Daily Membership is sent to the state education department and can effect district funding.
“This drives the funding model,” he said. “It’s a number that’s scrutinized very heavily.”
School enrollment
Cody High: 551
Cody Middle: 479
Eastside: 289
Livingston: 313
Heart Mountain: 31
Sunset: 305
Valley: 6
Wapiti: 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.