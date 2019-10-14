Recent council action finalized an exchange of land between the City of Cody and Museum of the Old West.
Both parcels are of similar size and value.
The city has agreed to trade about 2,001 square feet of property just south of the Old Trail Town entrance at 1831 Demaris for the same square footage of Museum of the Old West property on the west end of the popular tourist attraction.
Although each undeveloped .05 acre parcel is the same size and each has a matching value of $8,000, they do not have to match. State law requires disclosure of property values only.
At a Sept. 17 public hearing on the proposed trade, no one spoke in support or opposition to the swap.
By unanimous vote, council members then approved a boundary line adjustment survey and gave Mayor Matt Hall authority to sign a deed transferring the city’s piece of land to the Museum of the Old West.
Negotiations began well in advance. On July 16 the council authorized a memorandum of understanding with the Museum of the Old West and Friends of Park County History indicating the entities were considering the land trade.
The MOU also addressed the lease with Friends of Park County History that encumbered the city-owned piece of property adjacent to Old Trail Town the nonprofit uses for the Colter’s Hell Interpretative Trail.
Solving the property encroachment issue is part of a plan to install a new water main, which is needed to improve fire protection for the Old Trail Town historical buildings and artifacts.
In other recent business, the council:
• Authorized an MOU with David and Sandra Allshouse concerning an easement allowing city personnel to enter and exit the couple’s property.
In 2009 the Allshouses granted the city access to a water storage tank on Road 2AB. In exchange for access, the city maintains the easement on a seasonal basis by providing periodic snow removal and delivering about 10 cubic yards of gravel for the road each year.
The new agreement better defines city maintenance on the easement, Phillip Bowman, public works director, said.
• Granted Cody Lions Club permission to use the Bob Moore Parking Lot at 13th and Beck Nov. 22-24 for the club’s Turkey Shoot fundraiser, now in its 48th year.
Chad Hopkin, Lions spokesman, said each year 3,000 turkeys and 3,000 game hens are given away as prizes.
In the same consent agenda vote, the council gave the Lions permission to hold carnival-style turkey shooting games involving .22-caliber single-shot target rifles.
Additionally, councilors approved an open container permit for the Cody Lions Club noon-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at the parking lot during Turkey Day set-up.
