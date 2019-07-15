The Park County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center has been receiving reports of residents being contacted by persons impersonating employees of the Social Security Administration.
The caller reports that the victim’s social security number has been compromised and suspended. The caller then asks for personal information in order to reactivate the card. This is a scam.
Representatives from the Social Security Administration never conduct business by phone and never initiate phone calls. Rather, they will first send you correspondence through the mail regarding your accounts.
Sheriff Scott Steward warns residents never to give out your personal information over the phone, on a website or to anyone whom you suspect is not legitimate.
“If you receive a phone call claiming that your social security number has been compromised and possibly cancelled, contact your local Social Security Office either by phone or in person,” Steward said.
