Recent changes to a pool service contract has reduced the overall cost to replace two pool filtration systems at the Cody Rec Center by about $14,000.
But changes to the contract, approved on an emergency basis July 16, also mean the therapy pool could remain closed until late September. It was shut down last month to avoid potential disaster. If kept in use, built-up pressure could cause the weakened steel vessel that houses the therapy pool’s 18-year-old filtration system to burst.
One reason for the delay is because service provider Leisure in Montana feared it couldn’t meet the contract’s original expense cap.
At the request of Marc Dean, aquatic supervisor, and Rick Manchester, parks and rec director, on Aug. 6 city councilors voted to rescind the original contract. Under those terms, the Billings business agreed to replace two filters – one for the therapy pool and another for the leisure pool – and provide an ultra-violet cleansing system for $72,759.
“They were mildly concerned they couldn’t meet that requirement,” Manchester said.
The council immediately approved a new contract with Leisure in Montana. New terms are to replace and install sand filtration systems at a max cost of $54,791 for labor and equipment. The contract sets aside a contingency of 10 percent, or $5,479, for a $60,270 estimated project total.
It sets Sept. 30 as the completion deadline.
In his written council agenda report, Dean said Leisure in Montana should begin the project the week of Sept. 16 or Sept. 23.
In the second round, Dean had time to obtain quotes without the UV feature from CEM in Denver and Montana Oasis, Billings.
While Leisure in Montana still submitted the least expensive option, the delay allowed the city to negotiate a better price with the vendor, Manchester said.
He said contributing to the reduced cost is a change in project scope that deletes the UV system purchase and installation and adds more time to complete the job.
The Shoshone Recreation District Board has agreed to pay half the filter replacement cost up to $40,000, and the city council approved spending $20,000 as part of its fiscal year 2019-2020 budget expenditures. The council has been asked to approve an additional $10,135 for the project, taking money from city reserves.
The change-of-contract savings, split between the city and SRD, reduces each entity’s portion to slightly over $30,000.
At least a portion of the savings is likely temporary.
“(The UV system) is still necessary,” Manchester said. “But we’ll let it go through the budget and capital improvement program process for next year.”
Although the heated therapy pool (90-92 degrees) is closed, the hope is to keep the leisure pool (heated to 87-89 degrees) open for competitive swim teams and recreational users during repairs.
“We’ll try to replace the filter without draining the pool,” Manchester said.
The lap pool is not affected.
