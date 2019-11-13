Joseph Underwood, a former Cody resident being held in connection with a murder, has waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing in Park County Circuit Court. As of Wednesday morning he had not received any homicide charges in Laramie County.
Underwood is facing charges in Park County for disposing of a dead body. The victim was Angela Elizondo, 40, of Cheyenne.
His next date for a preliminary hearing is tentatively set for 4 p.m. Dec. 4, but Jack Hatfield, Park County prosecuting attorney, said he is unsure if this hearing will ever happen.
If Underwood does receive charges in Laramie County there is a high likelihood his local charges will be dismissed so as not to impede legal proceedings for more serious charges in Cheyenne.
Underwood is being represented by public defender attorney Sarah Miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.