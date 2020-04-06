For many families, the opportunity brought on by the Public Health Order to spend more time together can be a positive for communication and an opportunity to possibly learn more about each other.
But for others with a history of domestic disputes and violence, the change is a real concern.
“When more people are isolated with a batterer or a sex offender, those are serious stresses,” Lisa Peterman, executive director of Crisis Intervention Services, said. “It just causes a lot of concern for everybody, especially if they can’t call for assistance.”
Peterman said her free-of-charge outreach organization for domestic violence victims has received a slight increase in calls since the order went in place mid-March.
In conversations with similar organizations around Wyoming, she said there has been a direct correlation between the size of the city and the increase in domestic issues that has been seen. When people lose services they typically rely on, issues can arise.
“Larger areas are seeing massive increases and massive needs,” Peterman said.
Cody police and the Park County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Peterman’s findings, and said no noticeable increase in domestic issues has yet occurred.
Peterman said alcohol abuse is a common source of domestic violence.
In the third week of March U.S. sales of alcoholic beverages rose 55%, according to Nielsen data.
Local stores have also seen solid sales.
Kristi Heinrich, an employee at Libations, said business has been chugging along at the store despite closing the inside to customers and relying solely on the drive-thru for transactions.
“We’ve been thanked a lot,” Heinrich said.
Big Horn Liquors and Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors also reported respectable sales for the last few weeks.
A puzzle or game of checkers along with a glass of wine or beer can be a wonderful activity for those feeling boredom’s blues. But for some, moderation or safe consumption is an impossible task.
Peterman said in those scenarios, de-escalation techniques are critical. If escaping the aggressive party isn’t an option and they continue to insist on engaging threatening or violent behaviors, a solution she recommends closing one’s eyes.
“It’s individual and personally-based on the dynamics and people involved,” Peterman said.
If making a call is possible, Peterman said having pre-established code words or phrases like “things are heating up around here” can provide a safety net.
Peterman said CIS is still operating its 24-hour crisis line, shelter, supervised visitation and custody exchange program. The organization also provides advocacy, including legal support in filings of family violence, stalking or sexual assault protection orders.
“People here are still able to access services,” Peterman said. “We’re just doing the best we can.”
The CIS office is closed but open to clients by appointment, and the crisis line is still being monitored all hours of the day.
Peterman said those seeking essential domestic violence, stalking or sexual assault services call the 24-hour crisis line for assistance or an appointment at 1-877-864-9688. For emergencies call 911.
