Ultimately designed to provide 18 new multifamily homes, the future Legacy Estates on 29th Street is in the early stages of development.
City of Cody Planning and Zoning Board members recently reviewed proposed conceptual plans submitted by Bryan Edwards for a special subdivision option called a planned unit development at 1433 29th St.
Edwards and Frank Page, Morrison-Maierle engineer, attended the Sept. 24 P&Z informal site plan review.
“We want to identify major issues and find out what’s acceptable and what’s not,” Page said. “We’re looking for general guidelines and parameters.”
In Cody a PUD allows developers to propose their own development standards and occupancy density. Edwards’ subdivision will consist of 18 lots of varying sizes on 1.96 acres of developed land for a total density of 9.18 units per acre.
Page said the intent is to follow the Medium-High Density Residential zone requirements with minimal need for variances.
“We’re trying to make it simple and clean,” he said.
The conceptual plan review is an early process during which the P&Z may consider details ranging from utility locations and parking capacity to sidewalk width, general landscape plans and whether the development is compatible with adjacent land uses.
If the P&Z believes something should be changed, members may withhold granting PUD status until satisfied.
Edwards plans to develop the proposed Cody Legacy Estates subdivision on vacant land on the west side of 29th just south of the East Carter intersection. He plans to start by building three fourplexes followed by three duplexes.
City planner Todd Stowell said even though the R-3 property is entitled to 20 dwellings, Edwards’ proposal for 18 is in line with the zone.
According to his application, Edwards first expects to build two fourplexes and infrastructure on the northwest portion of the property.
On the application Edwards notes a spring 2020 construction start date for the first pair of craftsman-style two-story townhouses, each with a full, unfinished basements, single car garage and front porch.
The second phase will involve the third fourplex.
North lots will measure 2,520 and 2,050 square feet and each unit will have its own front and back yard. The lot line will run between individual residential units along the center common wall.
“Technically they are townhouses because each unit is on its own lot,” Stowell said.
After the fourplexes are built and sold, Edwards proposes to build three duplexes on the property’s southwest portion. Rectangular duplex lot sizes will measure roughly 2,520 square feet.
At the meeting, Edwards said the third fourpex is 10 years off and development of the south lot is 20 years down the road.
A sidewalk in the PUD will be provided along the south side of the access road for pedestrian access from the homes to 29th Street. Proposed street names Louisa Lane, Louisa’s Way and Legacy Lane have been submitted to a city-county street naming committee for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.