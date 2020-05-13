The Park County Fair is officially on for this summer, but what the annual summer time get-together will look like is far from determined.
For now, the fair board has determined there will be a market show and a junior livestock sale during the July 21-25 event in Powell. Already nixed is the headline concert, which has lost anywhere from $8,500-$19,000 in recent years. With a possible drop in attendance, that could’ve meant even more money lost this summer.
Still on for now are other grandstand events such as the demolition derby, as well as food, rides and games.
“We’re looking at keeping ones we don’t lose money on,” said Teresa Merager, Cody representative on the fair board.
Merager said the fair board will finalize an events list at its meeting Tuesday. The board pushed back its previously scheduled meeting by one week to wait for Gov. Mark Gordon’s new health order which was released Wednesday. The board will also consider a possible variance request created by the Park County commissioners and Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin, that would be sent to the state after Gordon’s order.
Audra Jewell, Park County events administrator, said the Fair has been doing its best to wait on making a decision about what events will take place, which contractors and judges to hire, and other services that will be allowed.
“We’re running out of time with contracts and staff,” Jewell said, “waiting as long as we can to push some of these things off.”
Merager said it would have been unfair for the youth to cancel their Livestock Sale.
“We need to honor the kids who put work and effort in throughout the year,” Merager said. “It’s a huge project.”
How many spectators can come through the fairgrounds will hinge on social distancing requirements at the time.
Gordon had indicated last week the state will ease restrictions on large gatherings Friday and expressed optimism about county fairs.
The social distancing rules also impact 4-H programming. 4-H is a program of the University of Wyoming, and the university has placed a restriction prohibiting its summer camps and activities through July 30.
It appears all of Wyoming’s major fairs are still on for this summer, including the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas and Cheyenne Frontier Days, and county fairs in Laramie, Natrona, Sweetwater, Sublette and Crook counties, but Mike Garza, Park County events coordinator, said grandstand events are getting canceled across the state.
The Sweetwater Events Complex reported it has already lost 36 events this year for a loss of more than $1 million in revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.