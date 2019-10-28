Two local businesses have filed suit in Park County District Court over a zoning decision they say the Park County commissioners made without notifying them, after a previous zoning delineation had already been dictated.
They are seeking verification the decision was unconstitutional and want to have the original zoning reinstated.
RMCC, Inc. and Inductance Energy Corporation Inc. claim they were not informed of a commissioner meeting in which the change to the zoning of RMCC’s property was to be discussed.
The businesses expressed favor for an industrial zoning at the first zoning meeting despite the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission recommending the land be zoned General Rural-35 acre at a January meeting.
According to the county assessor’s office, industrial zoned property is taxed at 11.5 percent in relation to the property value, while GR-35 is only 9.5 percent.
Joy Hill, Park County planning and zoning director, recommended the commissioners against approving industrial because of the county having less control as to what happens to the land after the applicant sells it down the road. But it was later clarified that this control is dependent on terms approved in the special use permit process and not the zoning.
Since the commissioners had already closed the public hearing period from the resolution that was approved in March, it appears they did not need to reopen a public hearing or send out public notices that it was considering making an amendment to the zoning decision made at the first meeting. Hill said the commissioners never signed the first resolution.
In court documents the companies said the commissioners violated their own land use plan by implementing sudden or surprising changes and did not meet the burden of proof needed to make an amendment.
Furthermore, the plaintiffs claim they were not informed about this change until more than the legal 30 days after enacted, preventing them from filing an appeal directly with the commissioners.
But county district attorney Bryan Skoric said in the county’s response, the whole claim is false as any appeal made on a commissioner decision must be held judicially in county district court. Skoric added that the companies’ lawyer acknowledged the change 20 days after the last meeting in a petition letter sent to the county.
The plaintiff’s district court petition was not filed until July 15. RMCC attorney Gregory Costanza countered and said they were waiting for a county response, which they did not receive until early July.
Commissioner chair Jake Fulkerson said he was not able to make any comment due to the ongoing litigation.
A 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing will be held on the county’s motion to dismiss the case.
The 1984-built building, located 6.6 miles east of Powell on WYO 295, was once part of a 640-acre parcel owned by the State of Wyoming, used by the United States Air Force for radar testing. Later, the City of Powell purchased a building on the site for the purpose of setting up a business incubator, but the land remained state-owned. An office assembly business operated the space for about six years, but in 2008 RMCC purchased the building in the hopes of starting a meat-packing facility.
“It is in an island,” the plaintiff’s lawyer, Phillip Bott said at the first hearing. “It is in an island that historically always has been utilized for something other than conservation or agriculture.”
This operation never occurred, but in August 2018 the company approached Park County about purchasing the property land from the State of Wyoming. Once the land was purchased, Richard Hawley of IEC, said to county staff he planned to operate an, “information-sensitive industrial manufacturing business related to magnetic propulsion.” He said due to “trade secrets” he could not divulge more about his business plans but would be purchasing the 163 acres of land from RMCC, a transaction that occurred one day after RMCC bought the land from the state.
“We don’t have industrial islands in the rest of the county,” Hill said during the first meeting. “It would be the first situation we have where industrial (zoning) is not near an urban center.”
The commissioners, aside from Lee Livingston, disagreed and approved the industrial zoning with a 3-1 vote.
“We’re in the service business,” Commissioner Joe Tilden said. “We’ve got a gentleman who’s interested in setting his business up over there and the process has really held him up.”
Hill said new information came out after that vote that prompted the commissioners to hold another discussion on April 2 where they changed the zoning.
“I was incorrect,” Hill said of what she had told commissioners at the first meeting, in which she stated a SUP would not be required with an industrial zoning. “Even in industrial, it requires an SUP for a major-industrial use.”
The commissioners said the property was not consistent with its rural surroundings and therefore should not be considered industrial.
“By our regulations in our land use plan ... there are four criteria that must be met and this parcel does not meet all four,” commissioner Dossie Overfield said at the second meeting.
The plaintiffs claim the county used the exact same justifications from its original approval as it did in the zoning amendment to justify the amendment.
The applicant still moved forward afterward and the SUP associated with the final resolution was approved by commissioners on May 14.
Hill said currently, the only thing preventing business operations from taking place at the property at this point is a septic permit and a visit from the fire inspector.
Rod Morrison, part-owner of RMCC, said in his affidavit that IEC has requested an extension to make its final payment for the land because of the ongoing litigation.
Prior to the commissioner’s decision the property had no zoning but had been taxed as an industrial parcel.
In February, Hawley expressed new, “sense of urgency,” Hill said, to have the land continue to be zoned industrial. According to court documents, IEC invested $300,000 in the property in preparation for the business.
“This purpose has been frustrated by the county’s erratic conduct,” Bott wrote.
The county’s development standards and regulations states that the commissioners can solely consider prior use on a property in making a zoning decision, but can only do so if that use occurred prior to 2000, therefore it is not applicable in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.