A major Yellowstone Regional Airport carrier will be folding at the end of this year.
Trans States Airlines, which operates on behalf of United Express as a regional partner airline, made the announcement late last month. Currently, all United Airlines flights that frequent YRA are operated by Trans States.
Trans States will continue servicing YRA until the end of 2020, at which 36 of its Embraer ERJ-145 jets will be transferred to ExpressJet Airlines which will be the new operator for Cody’s United flights, bringing their ownership to more than 125 ERJ-145s.
Bob Hooper, YRA general manager, said he expects no effect on passengers or the airport.
ExpressJet already operates flights for United Express for small to large-sized cities mostly in the south and eastern U.S. It does operate to six airports in the West currently; the nearest being Bozeman, Mont. and Steamboat Springs, Colo.
YRA was recently granted $1.4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to fund building of an access road and the airport’s parking lot project that will engage this summer. Hooper said the grant is through the the FAA Airport Improvement Program funding the airport receives each year from the FAA.
YRA was one of 10 Wyoming airports to receive the $7.2 million in airport improvement and infrastructure grants.
