Judge Bill Simpson has rendered a decision siding against the Park County Commissioners, acknowledging a private Powell company was not properly informed of their decision to change that organization’s land zoning.
On Nov. 6, Simpson issued a decision letter stating that RMCC Inc. was not made aware that the commissioners had changed their zoning until more than four months after the fact.
“In this case RMCC … was not fully aware that the board had taken action and was unaware of the impact of that action until on or around July 9,” Simpson wrote. “RMCC’s petition for review was timely.”
Six days after becoming informed of the decision, RMCC and Inductance Energy Corporation did file an appeal, well within the 30-day limit. Simpson however denied co-applicant IEC’s claims that it wasn’t informed.
Making the issue complicated is that the two companies are co-applicants for the same piece of land.
RMCC was the original tenant of the property located 6.6 miles east of Powell on WYO 295. After RMCC bought the land from the state of Wyoming late last year, it immediately sold the property to IEC.
RMCC and IEC filed their claim in Park County District Court and said they were not informed of a commissioner meeting in which a change to the zoning of RMCC’s property was to be discussed.
After initially approving the land as “industrial” as the applicants wanted, two weeks later on April 2 the commissioners rescinded that decision and changed the land to General Rural-35 acre.
“We wasted a year of time, RMCC’s time, getting that (zoning) map amended, only to go back to a more restrictive zoning than when we started,” said Richard Hawley, government affairs liaison for IEC. “The land was zoned four ways in a year. How can we reply on anything the county says or does if it can’t keep a piece of land zoned for more than a few weeks or months?”
Why this matters pertains to the land valuation and taxes paid on the land. For their use on the property IEC will be taxed at an industrial rate. But the land valuation is significantly lower when zoned for agricultural uses, especially considering the barren land affords little opportunity for that use anyway.
According to Hawley, as GR-35 the land is worth to them $140,500. As industrial it is $18.04 million.
IEC has not divulged much as far as its business plans but has said it plans to make magnets through industrial manufacturing.
As part of their justification for the industrial zoning, the property owners have cited the prior uses of the property, which was previously considered unzoned.
The 1984-built building, located 6.6 miles east of Powell on WYO 295, was once part of a 640-acre parcel owned by the State of Wyoming, used by the United States Air Force for radar testing. Later, the City of Powell purchased a building on the site for the purpose of setting up a business incubator, but the land remained state-owned. An office assembly business operated the space for about six years, but in 2008 RMCC purchased the building in the hopes of starting a meat-packing facility.
The only notification the applicants had prior to the second meeting was a phone call made by commission chair Jake Fulkerson to IEC about six days beforehand.
Although an IEC representative was at the second meeting there was no public discussion given before the commissioners made their decision.
No direct notice of the change was mailed to either IEC or RMCC. On April 11, the commissioner’s change was filed with the Park County Clerk’s office. On April 22, IEC filed a “notice of appeal,” making the point that exceptional circumstances did not exist to warrant the zoning change.
This appeal failed to address any of the guidelines for which an appeal can be made in regards to commissioner bylaws, so the board chose not to respond to this letter.
It was not until June 11 that IEC reached back out again about the appeal.
Despite these disputes, it does not appear that RMCC was made officially aware of the zoning change until July 9 and Rod Morrison, part-owner of RMCC, said IEC communicated nothing about the situation to them until May 17.
The Board responded to the joint appeal with a motion to dismiss, which Simpson only granted for IEC.
