The proposed “Shootin’ Around” event scheduled for Sept. 5 has been cancelled.
It was planned that the Cody Firearms Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and the Cody Firearms Experience would share the opportunity for gun enthusiasts to shoot firearms at both locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.