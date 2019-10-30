Yellowstone National Park’s East Entrance is scheduled to close for the season at 8 a.m. Monday.
However, in recent days the road into the Park has seen temporary closures due to snowfall.
As a result, it is not clear if Cody area drivers will have much access to the Park before the end-of-year shutdown.
Those interested in last-minute trips to visit the nation’s oldest national park should visit Yellowstone’s website to double check on road status. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday the East Entrance was open.
Most of the other remaining roads still open will close Monday until spring, 2020, with the exception of the North Entrance, which is open year-round, connecting to the Northeast Entrance.
