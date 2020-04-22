Cody’s banks have seen a flurry of activity in recent weeks with business and overall economic stability slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Derek Moore, vice president and branch manager at the First Bank of Wyoming, said in early April his staff was working more than 80-hour weeks, seven days per week, to fulfill the ravenous demand for business loans and home mortgage refinancing.
“For us, it’s a really easy situation to make a difference in someone’s life,” Moore said. “We’ve had the ability to process loans as quickly as possible given this is a specified program released with minimal information.”
Now that money will likely soon be replenished.
On April 16, it was announced the $349 billion allotment for the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program had been exhausted, after only 14 days of implementation through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a $484 billion coronavirus relief package that will replenish the depleted loan program. The House is expected to pass the bill Thursday and President Donald Trump has indicated he will sign it.
“We expect more applications,” said Doug Weedin, CEO for Pinnacle Bank.
Weedin said over the last couple of weeks, Pinnacle Bank processed 650 loans for more than $40 million in the Big Horn Basin alone. The Cody branch processed about 175 loans for $8 million, making for an average loan size of about $45,714.
Moore said locally, FBW funded around 350 loans for more than $30 million, and processed 750 loans for more than $80 million statewide.
Weedin said initially, Pinnacle did have to prioritize its own customers for loans, but by working days and nights staff caught up and served all applicants before the PPP funding ran out.
Moore said his bank did not have to prioritize customers as the vast majority of applicants were already members at the bank. He also expects many more loans from the new PPP package.
“There’s a lot of people out there who didn’t have an understanding that the program applies to virtually every small business that has payroll,” Moore said. “We’re trying to help people sift through the information.”
Weedin said last week, the demand for loans had dramatically slowed in the days leading up to the PPP freeze. He said many business owners are waiting until they reopen to take out loans.
Small business impact
Karisa Hanson Kraut, owner of Beartooth Floral and Gifts, said business has continued the last couple of weeks, with staff making deliveries and servicing curbside pickups despite the inside of her store being closed to the public.
She said she did successfully take out a small business loan for Beartooth and Brewgards, a business she runs with her husband Frank Kraut. It was not an easy process.
“We had 4-5 contacts between us and the bank having to redo and re-sign the paperwork,” she said.
She said Beartooth will be continuing as is for the next few weeks with Mother’s Day on the horizon, and is considering opening the inside of her store in May if conditions allow.
Kevin Lundvall, owner of Wayne’s Boot Shop, said he did take out a small business loan with Pinnacle Bank but had not received any funds as of Tuesday. He did it so he could keep paying his employees at full-time rates, despite only having enough tasks for them to work three days a week.
“It’s going to be an interesting year,” he said.
Lundvall has kept Wayne’s open six hours a day, five days a week, but not on Saturdays, a first for the business. Also, the current construction on Sheridan Avenue has possibly slowed down some curious passersby who might have entered the shop. He said it is this time of year when business usually begins to start growing, but this year he isn’t so sure.
“I don’t think we’ll see much until construction is over and (health order) restrictions are removed,” he said.
Who exactly got helped?
According to SBA data, about $30 billion worth of loans, or about 9% of the SBA total, went to the retail trade.
Forty-four percent of the SBA loans went to 4% of loan requesters. That’s about 67,000 applications taking almost half of the resources.
“There’s a lot of business owners affected by the current situation,” Moore said.
Weedin said even the 2008 recession is incomparable to the current financial crisis.
“It didn’t happen so quickly,” he said. “I’ve seen nothing like this where a single event shut downs the entire economy.”
A total of 1.6 million loans, or about 6% of America’s small businesses, were given financial assistance from 4,975 lenders from the PPP program, according to the SBA.
Moore said most of the loans being taken out from his bank in recent weeks were for the PPP small business loans. On one particular day the bank handled more than 100 loans, he said.
“That’s unheard of for any environment,” Moore said.
Nooks and crannies
Moore and Weedin said under the PPP, SBA preferred lenders are protected in an event that they give out a bad loan.
“There’s always potential for the government to pull a fast one but I don’t think that’s the case here,” Moore said.
Likewise, once a borrower receives funds, the amount spent over the next eight weeks on payroll, mortgage interest, rent and utilities is eligible to be completely forgiven. However, the SBA clarified after the PPP went out that no more than 25% of the forgivable loan cost can be used on non-payroll costs.
Business owners said there were still a lot of questions of the quickly developed PPP. Furthermore, sole proprietors and single-member limited liability companies can file for $600 per week unemployment benefits through the CARES ACT that lasts up to four months.
PPP funds, designed to boost the local economy, can also be applied for by sole proprietors.
Moore said FBW has also tried to provide payment deferral plans for those struggling to make payments on pre-existing loans.
“Luckily we have a strong balance sheet that supports these loans,” he said.
FBW has also seen a huge increase in mortgages in recent weeks due to record low interest rates, Moore said, averaging in the low 3% rangesince mid-March.
“These are phenomenal rates,” Moore said.
A year ago, the 30-year fixed-mortgage averaged 4.17%.
“Mortgages have been extremely active and still are,” Weedin said. “Hopefully we can open up the country to take advantage of it.”
Credit unions staying busy too
In the new bill, about $60 billion would be appropriated specifically for smaller lenders.
Jeff Parsons, branch manager of Valley Credit Union, said his entity was not participating in the first PPP but his credit union has still seen an uptick in activity. In order to meet customer demand while respecting social distancing guidelines, the credit union has kept its staff working on a rotating basis serving the drive thru, while the lobby is closed to customers, outside of appointments.
“People are grateful for the help,” Parsons said.
Parsons said cars have lined up in “clusters” in the bank’s drive thru lane.
The new PPP would earmark $30 billion to banks, credit unions and minority and community development financial institutions with less than $10 billion in assets.
It will also add $60 billion for the SBA’s disaster relief fund, $50 billion for loans and $10 billion in grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.