Property tax collections are still “right on track” in Park County, according to treasurer Barb Poley, but the rest of the tax revenue picture looks rather bleak, aside from being able to count on more than $180,000 in overage funds from the recent 1-cent specific purpose sales tax.
As of April 21, she said property tax collections were down only 0.2% so far, when compared to a similar date in 2019. Unpaid 2019 second half property taxes will become delinquent May 10 and a 18% interest will be charged thereafter.
That’s unless the state decides to push back the deadline for second half property taxes.
Pat Meyer, Park County assessor, said this is very unlikely to happen but is a possibility for 2021’s property taxes.
“This is really from last year’s stuff. Now we’re dealing with next year coming up,” he said.
Any delinquent taxes still owed by the first or second week of August are sold in the tax sale, which offers the county’s tax lien on the property. Poley said the tax sale can only be pushed back one week.
She said she has received a few concerned calls from oil companies lately, however, as price wars and the COVID-19 pandemic briefly sent the barrel price into negative territory.
The state is projecting anywhere from $555.8 million-$2.8 billion in reduced revenues due to the downturn of oil and gas. The effect locally will cause less money to circulate in communities.
During a press conference held in mid-April, Gov. Mark Gordon said it will take the oil and gas industry 12-18 months to recover.
The state is receiving $1.25 billion from the federal CARES Act, but this money has to be used on pandemic-related costs, not backfilling the budget.
“We can’t just throw that out there willy nilly,” Sen. Hank Coe (R-Cody) said. “I’m hoping the parameters established allow to distribute for other things.”
U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) and John Barasso (R-Wyo.) are pushing for an ease of restrictions on how the funding can be spent.
The legislature is convening briefly to discuss the CARES Act funding, and will possibly hold a second, longer in-person session to discuss long-term effects of the pandemic like the downturn of oil and gas. Oil and gas revenue goes directly into the State of Wyoming’s general fund.
“These are unprecedented times,” Coe said. “It’s complicated and a little scary.”
Glass half full
Meyer said total assessed property valuations in the county are projected to be more than $700 million for the first time in five years, up from $695 million last year. These numbers are collected by Jan. 1 of each year, so the findings are more a reflection of last year than 2020’s unusual start. Prior to the last drop-off in oil and gas prices about a decade ago, county valuations were more than $800 million.
“Our local valuation is what keeps rising,” he said. “Even if oil and gas went we’d still have a bigger valuation than Sheridan (County).”
Meyer is so optimistic about the county’s budget situation he believes it could easily handle 1-2 years of serious shortfalls. To the commissioners on April 21, he pointed out the more than $14 million the county still has in reserves.
“We could take money out of there for emergency purposes and still have enough in there for another emergency,” Meyer said. “Are we ever going to find another one larger than this coronavirus and what it’s cost?”
Chair Joe Tilden chuckled at the idea.
Park County also has $184,460 in overage funds it can depend on from the one-cent specific purpose sales tax that was recently wrapped up. It will use this money for a South Fork bridge that cost more than expected and some other costs on the South Fork Road.
On a state level, certain taxes like the severance tax are a year behind, so the effects of the recent downturn in those regards likely won’t be felt until 2021.
Unanswered questions
Commissioner Jake Fulkerson said Teton County is projecting a 30% reduction in sales tax revenue, and Poley said that number is also an accurate ballpark figure for Park County.
“We should probably be conservative (in budget forecasting),” Poley said.
Property In Lieu of Taxes is also unknown at this time. PILT funding is issued through the federal government as reimbursement for property tax revenue missing from publicly held lands under agencies such as the BLM and Bureau of Reclamation.
One of Poley’s upcoming concerns is the Wyoming Department of Health’s Tax Refund For Elderly and Disabled Program. She said about 150 people usually apply for this locally, about half of whom are helped by her staff, filling out forms in-person in order to get paperwork submitted by June 1.
“We’ve got to work on that,” Poley said.
Park County typically receives $60,000 through this program, she said. WDH decides how much the applicant gets back.
