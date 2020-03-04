As the search for two missing Idaho children continues, investigators may look in Yellowstone National Park for 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Ryan and her brother Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, haven’t been seen or heard from since September 2019.
According to MSN, investigators are considering searching Yellowstone for Ryan, the last place she was seen alive.
From pictures on the iCloud account of mother Lori Vallow, evidence of Ryan’s day trip to Yellowstone was found. Ryan went on the trip with her younger brother, her uncle Alex Cox and mom on Sept. 8. According to court documents published by the East Idaho News, photos of Ryan posing at the park’s entrance are evidence of her presence there, but there have been no witnesses who have seen Ryan since.
JJ Vallow was last seen on a doorbell camera outside the family’s apartment complex in September, days before he disappeared. This was around the time Lori Vallow withdrew her son from public elementary school to home teach him, Sept. 23 being the last time he was seen at school.
A welfare check on Nov. 26 was conducted at the request of Kay Woodcock, JJ’s biological grandmother, with inconclusive results as to JJ’s whereabouts.
Lori Vallow left Idaho shortly after with her new husband Chad Daybell, a “doomsday” writer, and both were found in Hawaii in January. After failing to meet a court order to produce her children, she was arrested on $5 million bail and will be transported back to Idaho, according to New York Daily News. She is expected to appear at the Idaho court Friday.
The disappearances of Ryan and JJ Vallow are backdropped by a series of suspicious deaths of Vallow’s and Daybell’s former spouses. Charles Vallow, five months after he filed for divorce due to his wife’s recent radicalization and cult-like beliefs, was allegedly shot in self-defense by Cox on July 11. Cox himself was found dead on Dec. 12 of unknown causes. The autopsy is pending.
Daybell’s wife Tammy was found dead on Oct. 19, with authorities initially stating she died of natural causes. They have since become suspicious. Her body has been exhumed and an autopsy is being conducted.
