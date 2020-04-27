Less than a week after learning it would be receiving $18 million through the CARES Act, Yellowstone Regional Airport members heard the airport would have its guaranteed funding reduced by about $6.2 million, for a new adjusted total of $11.7 million.
“I won’t say I’m not concerned, Bucky Hall, YRA chairman, said. “But we’ll take what we can get.”
The news was announced during a special board meeting Thursday afternoon. Bob Hooper, YRA general manager, said the airport learned the information that morning.
But he, Hall and Scott Bell of Morrison-Maierle Engineering also said in conversations with the Federal Aviation Administration, said the original granted amount of $18.01 million on April 14 is still very much available.
Hooper said the funding was reduced because the FAA wants to see a plan for how YRA will be able to complete the environmental process for, and complete any associated projects the money is being used on, within the next four years.
Under the originally granted amount, funding will equate to $457 per passenger in relation to the 39,407 travelers who departed the airport in 2018.
The formula used to determine how much the airport gets is 50% based on each airport’s percentage of enplanements for all commercial service in 2018 when compared to the number of enplanements in the country, 25% based on how much debt an airport carried in 2018 when compared to all the U.S. airports’ combined debt, and 25% based on the airport’s 2018 unrestricted reserves in relation to its debt.
YRA, like many regional airports, did not carry any debt and had no available funds in reserves in 2018 or 2019.
Under the original promised amount, YRA will have enough money to cover its expenses for the next 14 years, not including any money spent on construction projects. In 2020-2021 the airport is forecasted to have about $1.2 million in expenses. But now, revenue is greatly down at the airport with 95% fewer travelers reported in the last month.
Funny numbers
YRA originally received more money than any other airport in Wyoming or Montana. Closest was the Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone, Mont., which received $17.8 million. Billings Logan International Airport will get $12.7 million.
West Yellowstone’s funding draws even more questions than YRA’s, as it only had 8,200 departing passengers in 2018, equating to $2,181 funding per passenger. The much busier Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport in Idaho had 57,957 departing passengers yet will only receive $1.2 million. The Boise Air Terminal had 1.9 million departing passengers yet is set to receive less than $1 million more than YRA.
Similar disparities exist throughout the country.
U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee) even wrote a letter to the FAA early last week requesting it suspend its CARES Act funding until Congress can address the formula flaw. Cohen wrote that an airport in North Dakota received enough money to sustain its current operations for 50 years and an Iowa airport got enough for 29 years.
Merced Regional Airport in California appears to have undergone a similar funding rollercoaster as YRA recently. That airport was originally told it would be receiving nearly $17 million from the CARES Act, but that number was reduced to $3.3 million early last week.
