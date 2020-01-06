Park County’s unemployment rate jumped to 4.2% in November from 3.5 in October.
It’s partly a reflection of the conclusion of the seasonal tourist industry in the region, vaulting Park from being consistently below the state average during the summer months to well above.
The state rate actually fell slightly to 3.7% down from 3.8 in October.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate was lower than its November 2018 level of 4.1%, but slightly higher than the current U.S. rate of 3.5%. From October to November, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents increased, rising by an estimated 1,309 individuals (0.5%).
From November 2018 to November 2019, unemployment rates fell in 17 counties, rose in three counties, and remained unchanged in three counties.
The largest decreases occurred in Teton (down 6.2-5.2%), Weston (down 3.1-2.3%), Fremont (down 4.8-4.1%), and Campbell (down 3.8-3.1%). Increases were seen in Goshen (up 2.8-3.6%), Niobrara (up 2.5-3.1%), and Sublette (up 4.2-4.7%) counties.
Most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and increased from October to November. Unemployment often rises in November as colder weather brings seasonal job losses in leisure and hospitality, construction, and professional and business services.
Along with Park, the largest increases in unemployment were seen in Teton (2.7-5.2%) and Sweetwater (3.3-4%) counties. Unemployment rates fell slightly in Campbell (down 3.4-3.1%), Washakie (down 3.4-3.2%) and Weston (down 2.4-2.3%).
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) decreased from 285,000 in November 2018 to 283,900 in November 2019, a decline of 1,100 jobs (-0.4%).
