Investigators are still looking into claims of abuse made against a Clark facility in charge of troubled teens, but the Park County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up its part of the investigation, Sheriff Scott Steward said.
With his department having handed off their part of the investigation to the county’s district attorney Bryan Skoric, it is now up to him to analyze the results and make a final determination as to whether Park County will press any charges against Trinity Teen Solutions.
Steward and Skoric could not speak to the likelihood of charges being filed or not but Steward said Skoric still has some legal questions he is deliberating.
Trinity is a Christian-based residential treatment center for troubled girls. Their programming involves ranch-based curriculum including tending to animals, Catholic counseling, trauma counseling and academic schooling.
In February and March separate complaints were filed against the facility, dating from 2007 to 2015. The complaints included reports of emotional and physical abuse.
Trinity’s website says it has a 1-5 staff-to-patient ratio at its 4,000-acre ranch, serving girls 12-17-years old. The treatment center was founded in 2002 by Jerrie and Angie Woodward.
Angie Woodward has denied all alleged claims. In 2016 Trinity sued three former residents for making defamatory statements about the facility in reviews online.
