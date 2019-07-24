The Bureau of Land Management is seeking volunteers for a community work day Saturday on the South Fork of the Shoshone River.
Staff members and volunteers will remove old wooden posts, barbed wire fences and t-posts at the Andy Martin Hill River Access with the goal of improving public safety. Also, a new entrance sign, information kiosk and two picnic tables will be installed.
Those interested in helping should meet at 8 a.m. at the BLM Cody Field Office. The plan is for drivers to caravan to the work site.
Volunteers are urged to prepare by bringing drinking water, lunch, gloves and sunscreen. It is also suggested workers bring bear spray if they can.
Work tools will be provided by the BLM.
Rick Tryder, the Cody office’s outdoor recreation planner can be reached for more information at rtryder@blm.gov, or (307) 578-5926.
