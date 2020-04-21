Four members of the Northern Arapaho Indian Tribe died this week as a result of the coronavirus, a tribal official announced Tuesday.
Lee Spoonhunter, co-chair of the Northern Arapaho Business Council, confirmed the deaths, which occurred Monday.
“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the Northern Arapaho Tribe confirms the deaths of four of our own who tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19,” he said. “The Northern Arapaho Business Council offers a heartfelt condolences to the families of the loved ones.”
The deaths brought to six the total number of deaths in Wyoming attributed to coronavirus. The Wyoming Department of health said the four were an older man, an older woman, an adult woman and adult man. Each had been hospitalized for coronavirus treatment and two had existing conditions that put them at a higher risk for coronavirus complications.
Spoohunter said that because of restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, other tribal members will not be able to take part in traditional ceremonies.
“Because of the restrictions put in place, we cannot mourn together as a family or a tribe and give our people the traditional Arapaho protocols to have our people heal,” he said.
Spoonhunter also urged the younger members of the tribe to observe social distancing recommendations and to remain at home when possible to avoid exposing family members to coronavirus.
“Do not continue to be out in public places, possibly exposing yourself and our loved ones to this deadly disease,” he said. “We realize how difficult it is to be at home and away from our friends. But we sternly ask you to respect our community … by taking these precautionary measures.”
Spoonhunter’s plea was echoed by Fremont County Commissioners, who issued a statement expressing condolences for the deaths.
“We must continue to be vigilant about following public health guidance and social distancing, particularly because this disease is so dangerous to those who are most vulnerable,” the statement said.
News of the deaths came one day after Gov. Mark Gordon engaged with protesters outside of the Capitol as they urged him to lift the public health restrictions that have been in place since March.
Gordon told the protesters that the state will lift the orders when it appears prudent to do so.
The protesters attending the “Rally for the Choice to Work” had gathered to encourage the state to lift the restrictions put into place in March to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Rally participants, who came to Cheyenne from across the state, said Gordon’s decision to leave the restrictions in place until at least April 30 will harm the economy.
“Everyone’s income supports their family, and there’s a way to do this without shutting the whole economy down,” said Ben Zeller, a small business owner from Cody.
“Today, you’re hearing people who want the choice to go back to work and get this economy moving in the right direction,” said M. Lee Hasenauer, a former Laramie County commissioner.
But Gordon declined to set an exact date for the restrictions to end, saying it would be best to make sure the coronavirus no longer poses a safety threat before taking such action.
“When we go back to work, we want to make sure we can continue to work,” he said.
Supporters of removing the restricts also gathered in Jackson’s Town Square on Monday to discuss Teton County’s “stay-at-home” order with passers by.
Bob Culver, a member of the Jackson Hole Tea Party, which organized the gathering, said the event was not a protest.
“I didn’t organize a protest or a demonstration,” he said. “I just wanted people to come out and feel free to talk.”
About 15 people gathered for the event.
Wyoming officials have resisted issuing a statewide “stay-at-home” order, instead approving orders closing schools and businesses likely to attract more than 10 people, closing businesses that provide personal services such as hair salons and tattoo parlors and prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people.
The state was the last in the nation to record a death attributed to the coronavirus and the last to see confirmed cases top 300.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Wyoming’s coronavirus case count stood at 322, with five new cases being detected in Campbell, Laramie and Lincoln counties.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, also said the number of people to recover from the coronavirus increased by 17 on Tuesday to total 254. The total is a mix of 184 laboratory-confirmed recoveries and 70 “probable” recoveries.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Laramie County had 76 cases; Teton County had 62; Fremont County had 51; Natrona County had 38; Campbell County had 14; Sheridan County had 12; Johnson County had 11; Sweetwater had 10; Converse had nine; Albany, Lincoln and Uinta had six; Washakie had five; Carbon and Crook had four, and Goshen had three. Big Horn, Hot Springs, Niobrara, Park and Sublette all had one case.
Platte and Weston counties remained free of any confirmed cases.
In other developments:
Closure exceptions: Johnson County’s health officer granted exceptions to three companies to allow them to operate despite the statewide health orders. The companies were a hair salon and a nail salon in Kaycee and the Buffalo Athletic Club. “Let’s try a few small experiments and see if we have an outbreak,” said Dr. Mark Schueler, the county’s health officer.
Weston County’s health officer last week announced he had issued exceptions for several gatherings two business — one a massage business that provides medical services and the other a beauty salon with tanning beds. Dr. Mike Jording said tanning bed use was allowed for essential workers who use tanning sessions to treat psoriasis and depression.”
Internet surge: Internet service providers in Wyoming are reporting a major increase in demand for internet access. Providers say the surge in demand is the result of more people working from and even attending classes online at home. “We’re seeing a lot of activity right now,” said Brian Worthen, CEO and an owner of Visionary Broadband in Gillette. “It’s an unprecedented situation, but we’re all encountering it, not just one or two providers.” Visionary provides internet service in 94 Wyoming communities.
Paycheck Program empty: A federal program designed to let business owners keep their workers employed has provided more than $837 million to 7,618 Wyoming companies. However, the funding for the Paycheck Protection Program has run dry, leaving some companies approved for the assistance unable to obtain the money they’ve been promised. “We’re very hopeful that Congress will appropriate additional funding for those small businesses that we’ve also heard from who were not able to receive loans yet,” said Amy Lea, director of the Small Business Administration’s Wyoming District.
County restrictions: Park County officials have relaxed their restrictions on day care services, which were more restrictive than the limits imposed by the statewide health orders. Since March, Park County officials have allowed day care services only for the children of first responders, health care workers and Wyoming Department of Family Services employees. The end of the county’s restrictions means day cares in the county will be able to follow state restrictions, which allow day care service for the children of 15 categories of essential workers.
Gym owner charged: A Pinedale gym owner has pleaded not guilty to a charge of violating the state’s public health orders. Jennifer R. Ramsey is accused of allowing a member of her Iron Bar Gym to work out there despite the state order specifically closing fitness clubs and gyms. Ramsey is charged with violating a public health law, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $100, up to six months in jail or both.
Shed hunt: The state Game and Fish Department has denied the request of Teton County officials to postpone the opening of shed antler hunting by one month. The order had been seen as one way to discourage people from outside the state from visiting Jackson on May 1 to hunt for the antlers. Teton County Commissioner Luther Propst led the effort to ask the Game and Fish Department for a one-month delay, but the department has announced the hunt will begin May 1.
Sanitizer: An Evanston company has made and donated 11,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to 35 public agencies in Evanston and Bridger Valley. BPI Labs and its employees produced the sanitizer and the company is now working to produce body wash for distribution in the area.
Tourism pitch: The Park County Travel Council is preparing a slightly different approach to tourism promotion in a post-coronavirus summer. The council has approved a promotional video that shows outdoor scenes of Park County and carries the message “Cody Yellowstone, when you’re ready, we’ll be ready.” “It’s a warm and fuzzy message,” said Claudia Wade, the council’s executive director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.