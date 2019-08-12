Event organizers are planning ahead for upcoming fall activities such as football games, road races and the Rendezvous Royal by submitting special requests to the Cody City Council.
In recent consent agenda action, the council approved:
• Closing Beck Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets 3:30-8 p.m. for tailgate parties on four Bronc football home games.
Those Fridays are Sept. 20, Sept. 27, Oct. 11 and Oct. 18.
• A request from the Cody High School Student Council to use Beck Lake Park 6-10 p.m. on Sept. 23 for a homecoming bonfire.
• Closing Sheridan at 1:45 for a 2 p.m. homecoming parade Sept. 27. About 30 entries are expected. The street will reopen on that Friday at 3.
The city is sponsoring homecoming activities by paying staffing and equipment costs with its portion of lodging tax money.
• Reserve parking on the east side of Bob Moore Parking lot 10 a.m.-8 p.m. for the Rendezvous Royal annual tour events shuttle Sept. 19-21.
• Allowing the Cody Soroptimist to use a variety of streets for the clubs’ annual Run for Hope 5K walk-run and 10K run at 9 a.m. Oct. 5.
Both races start and end at the rec center. Streets will not be closed.
Proceeds go to the Lainey Cole Memorial Women’s Cancer Fund.
