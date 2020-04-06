Park County was already in the midst of budget woes before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now the county commissioners are planning to have those issues exacerbated.
“Everyone was aware the shape Park County was in before this,” commissioner Jake Fulkerson said Friday on KODI Radio. “Can you imagine what the projections for next year are going to look like?”
Over the last decade Park County’s revenues have been on a decline. With the country on the brink of a recession and the oil and gas industry in similar turmoil, the county’s budget constraints will almost certainly take a turn for the worse come June.
“I picked a heck of a year to be elected chairman,” Joe Tilden said with a laugh.
Furthermore, the summer tourist season is the bread and butter of many local enterprises, including a significant source of sales tax revenue for the county.
“It’s going to be bad,” Tilden said.
Wyoming will receive $1.25 billion from the recently passed $2 trillion CARES Act relief bill but very little of this will go to the Park County government, Fulkerson said. He said the only expenditures given to the county will be for COVID-19-related purchases the county has made since March 1.
The bulk of the money will go towards small business loans and the $1,200 individual stimulus checks for citizens making $75,000 per year or less.
But there may be new funding for future Park County projects that could come from an $860 billion-$2 trillion infrastructure bill President Donald Trump is discussing with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. That bill to stimulate the economy would fix the nation’s roads and bridges and provide jobs, much like former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal to pull the country out of the Great Depression.
“That’s how we got out of that,” Fulkerson said.
Park County has already compiled a list of eight “shovel-ready” projects submitted to the Wyoming County Commissioners Association that could be used with this funding. The list includes:
•Park County Coroner’s Building
Scheduled Start: May 1
Estimated Cost: $475,000 (includes roughly $50,000 in equipment).
•Bridge DDO Replacement on County Road 4DT
Scheduled Start: July 1
Estimated Cost: $850,000
•Sunlight Area County Road 7GQ and 7GR Resurfacing
Scheduled Start: July 1
Estimated Cost: $350,000
•Meeteetse Area County Road 4EU and 5WT Resurfacing
Scheduled Start: May 1
Estimated Cost: $200,000
•Bridge EGR Replacement on County Road YXD
Scheduled Start: July 1 (after high water)
Estimated Cost: $450,000
•Bridge FII Replacement on Road 6JM
Scheduled Start: TBD
Estimated Cost: $950,000
•County Road 1NG Drainage Improvements and Resurfacing
Scheduled Start: Ready to start
Estimated Cost: $720,000
•Willwood Road
Scheduled start: TBD
Estimated cost: $6-$8 million
Tilden said there has also been discussion about delaying the due date for the second half property taxes from May to July, but that move would cost the county $3.8 million in revenue that is then redispersed to entities like West Park Hospital, schools, and fire departments.
“Who’s going to tell West Park, sorry you don’t get your money in May?” Fulkerson said.
At their online-broadcast meeting Tuesday, the commissioners will revisit the closure of public access to the courthouse, and will have a conference call with Cam Sholly, superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, about the status of the park for the summer. Any significant closure of the park would spell serious demise for many county businesses.
“Can you imagine what’s going to happen to the sales tax if they delay opening?” Fulkerson said.
Also at that Tuesday meeting, private organizations will be coming before the commissioners for special funding requests.
“Basically make the case for why their funding is so important,” Tilden said.
One source of possible future revenue is the proposition of going before voters and asking for a general purpose fifth penny tax on the November ballot.
On Friday, both Fulkerson and Tilden continued their support for such an idea.
“We’re at the point of no return for Park County,” Fulkerson said. “This is what it takes to maintain the same level of services provided by the county.”
The commissioners were scheduled to discuss whether it would be moving forward with the tax question in March, but that meeting was postponed due to the pandemic.
Even though it is a general purpose tax, Fulkerson said the county is still planning on delineating to the voters about 25-50% of the projects the tax revenue would be spent on.
