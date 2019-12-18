Efforts by the Cody Police Department to reduce the number of town-dwelling deer will continue for a fourth year in early 2020.
On Tuesday, police chief Chuck Baker told the Cody City Council he intends to continue the program developed to cull 50 deer per year under a Game and Fish Chapter 56 Permit – a special urban deer harvesting license issued to government entities.
The city council approved related expenses as part of the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget. Baker said the $4,450 total includes pay for officer overtime and $300 for operating supplies.
The G&F annual count showed 180 deer were inside city limits on Dec. 9. That’s 12 fewer urban deer in city limits compared to 192 counted in 2018.
The 180 tally remains above the City of Cody Urban Deer Task Force recommendation in 2015 to reduce deer in town from nearly 300 to 150 over 3-5 years.
“Since 2016 the number’s been gradually creeping down, which is a good thing,” Baker said.
Baker tracks incidents in three categories: dead deer, deer hit by vehicles and nuisance calls. CPD data shows a correlation between fewer deer in town and a decline in deer-related calls for service.
Responding to those types of calls is a burden on police, Baker said during his annual Deer Harvesting Operation report to the council.
In 2017, city councilors directed the police chief to proceed with the city’s first deer culling. At that time G&F approved an application from the CPD to harvest 50 does.
Each year since the first culling, police sharpshooters who participate in the operation conducted in January and February have killed 151 deer.
“Deer culling operations will continue to … reduce interactions with deer,” Baker said. ‘
By using the same counting system year to year since 2011, the G&F has kept the count as consistent as possible. For the count earlier in December, G&F personnel along with Patrol Sgt. Trapp Heydenberk, who heads up the CPD culling operation, simultaneously counted deer in the same 10 count blocks.
In 2018 Baker added 10 bucks to the G&F application, dropping the number of does to 40.
Based on the 2019 count, the buck to doe ratio is 38:100.
“It’s lower than in 2018,” Baker said “But it’s substantially higher than in the wild.”
The CPD’s 2020 request is for 50 deer to again include up to 10 antlered deer.
Using a model that assumes closed borders around city limits, G&F predicts urban deer numbers will rise if the city were to end its culling operation.
“If there’s no culling, the population increases by 20-30 deer,” he said.
Acknowledging the scenario is unrealistic, Baker said it predicts the deer tally in December 2020 would again exceed 200.
Under the same model, if 25 adult does are harvested, G&F estimates the 2020 count would result in 167 deer. The prediction is based on a 90 percent doe survival rate and 75 percent of surviving fawns.
“If the CPD proceeds with another 50 head culled, that number declines to 125,” Baker said.
Cody Region Game and Fish officials Tony Mong and Dan Smith were unable to attend the council meeting Tuesday night due to another meeting conflict, and they were unavailable for comment Wednesday morning.
Mong, a wildlife biologist, recommends the city continue deer culling, Baker said.
“If we harvest 50, we probably reduce the population by 10-20 percent,” he said. “That would get us closer to the 150 number the original committee recommended.”
The police chief said G&F is concerned allowing the deer herd to grow means deer would not have an adequate food source and the deer herd will likely become unhealthy, which is what happened in 2014-2015 when Cody’s urban deer tally was nearing 300.
To obtain the G&F permit, the CPD must ensure all untainted meat is consumed by people. The CPD keeps a list of residents interested in processing the harvested deer.
Baker said the deer culling program remains popular with people interested in eating wild game.
There are more than 300 people on the list, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.