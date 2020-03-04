After three years of legislation, it appears Wyoming will now have a 5% statewide lodging tax.
All that’s left is for Gov. Mark Gordon to sign the bill, which he has indicated he plans to do.
Sen. Hank Coe (R-Cody) was one of House Bill 134’s biggest supporters.
“We worked really hard to get it passed,” Coe said.
He said it was no easy task getting “Wyoming tourism account funding” through the Senate, th bill passing by a narrow 16-13 vote. After a 19-7 defeat on similar legislation last year, Coe said he knew he had to take the opposition and his lobbying efforts more seriously.
“Last year, I was not that involved,” Coe said. “This year, I think I talked to every single person on the (Senate) floor about it.”
Eight senators in total who voted against the lodging tax last year changed their vote in support. Sen. R.J. Kost (R-Powell) was one of those eight.
Coe said he only had 11 votes in support of the bill in his caucus when the legislative process started a few weeks ago. Two of the three Democratic senators voted to support it while 14 of the 27 Republicans also cast an “aye.”
Coe spent sizable chunks of the last week explaining the bill’s merits to other senators.
“I just worked it and really worked the (Senate) floor,” he said. “Everyone thinks lobbyists do all the lobbying but the biggest lobbying takes place among legislators.”
Coe said Chris Brown, executive director of the Wyoming Travel Industry Coalition, and Sen. Mike Gierau (D-Jackson), also helped with lobbying.
The tax would remove the state’s tourism budget from dependence on the general fund and add a 5% sales tax on all lodging services provided within the state. Sixty percent of this tax will go into the Wyoming Tourism Account for the state Office of Tourism to use to promote its industry within the state and the remaining 40% will be dispersed to local counties and cities where it is collected for those tourism offices.
Tourism is the second biggest industry in Wyoming, generating $2 billion in total revenue and supplying 32,000 jobs.
The lodging tax is the only revenue-generating bill that has passed in this year’s legislature. It is expected to raise $27.9 million over the next two years.
HB 134 would allow local communities to enact up to 2% additional lodging tax of their own, making for a possible 7% lodging tax in total.
That would not occur until 2024 when the upcoming lodging tax would expire, at which point only a 2% local lodging tax could be enacted.
Park County Commissioner Joe Tilden said there may be hesitation from voters to pass an additional tax in the county when they are already charged a 5% statewide tax.
“We’re going to have to go to the voters for the additional 2%,” Tilden said. “There’s a lot of people that are anti-tax and are going to say, ‘Oh my God, you’re going to be charging these people 7% (lodging tax) for staying in a hotel in Cody?’”
Tilden said he does not agree with this synopsis because Cody’s prices and lodging taxes are still substantially lower than costs incurred in larger destinations like New York City, Los Angeles and places in Canada.
Coe said the biggest objection he had to overcome in persuading his fellow senators was that it is a new tax being levied on the people of Wyoming, but he countered that the tax is only assessed on locals when they are traveling within the state, amounting to only about 15% of total collections, he said.
Another concern is a higher tax could stop potential customers from coming to Wyoming but Coe doesn’t find this as valid either.
“The industry wants it. People don’t go on vacations based on lodging taxes,” he said.
Carol Crowell of the Absaroka Lodge said she isn’t concerned about any potential drop-off in business but is not pleased with the new tax.
“I feel like our industry, especially the seasonal operators, are the ones getting punished because of big corporations not paying their bills,” Crowell said. “But as a whole, the little guys always buck up and moves forward.”
Park County voters have approved the local lodging tax every ballot since 1986 and will have the chance to renew their support for the 4% tax once again this fall. If a local tax does not pass, Park County would only receive 2% of the revenues from the state lodging tax, with the other 3% going to the State Tourism Office. In this scenario, Park County would receive less funding than the current revenue.
An earlier version of the bill stripped counties and municipalities from the requirement of going to the voters before enacting a local lodging tax, but that aspect was changed during the legislative process.
The bill was first introduced into the Wyoming Legislature in 2018, but that year it was not even considered for a vote in the House.
HB 134 passed through the Wyoming House of Representatives with a 39-19 vote this year. Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) voted for the bill while Reps. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) and John Winter (R-Thermopolis) voted against it. Rep. David Northrup (R-Powell) was excused from the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.