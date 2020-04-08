On April 17, 1961, Big Horn Gypsum Co. held its grand opening in a new plant north of Cody.
At former company Celotex’s anniversary party 30 years later, employees recalled the 11-month process to build the plant, drilling heavy machinery to the floorboards and stacking the produced gypsum wallboard by hand.
At the time, April 1991, company leaders expressed optimism the operation would last many more decades.
“As long as there is building there will be people who need wallboard,” said Ted Newcomer, the company’s employee relations supervisor at the time. “As long as we can equal or better our competitors, I think we’ll stay.”
The plant’s 59th anniversary will pass without that optimism – current owners Certainteed shut main wallboard operations in the plant April 3.
“The business made this very difficult decision after analyzing current business and market conditions,” parent company St. Gobain said in its January announcement. “We understand and appreciate that this decision affects the livelihood of our employees in Cody.”
The plant had 50 employees when the announcement was made and said it would help them find other jobs in the company if able.
Plant operations manager Len Switzer confirmed the board line operation – that makes wallboard pieces – completed Friday.
There is a secondary operation – coating process – still working at least through May, and he said other teams will be completing shut-down activities throughout the remainder of the year.
“Both of these groups involve less people than ‘normal’ operation of the board line,” Switzer said.
St. Gobain spokesperson Lauren Howe said the company was looking for a buyer for the building, but a long and storied chapter in Cody history is coming to a close.
In the April 20, 1961, Cody Enterprise, First Bank of Cody took out an ad congratulating the new venture led by the Taggart family.
“We salute the newest star on Cody’s horizon, Big Horn Gypsum Co.”
