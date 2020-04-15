Cody has a seventh licensed taxi service.
The Cody City Council recently approved issuing a taxi license through 2020 for Explore Cody Transportation operating under the limited liability company Wyoming Wild West Adventures owned by Dean and Melody Sell of Cody.
But people may not see Explore Cody Transportation vehicles on the road until the spread of the novel coronavirus is no longer a concern.
“We haven’t tried to start because we want to wait until things pick back up and the town reopens for business,” Mel Sell said.
Taxicab license applicants provide a driving record and background check for each taxicab driver, a rate structure and proof of liability insurance.
The Sells, who had planned to start with multiple vehicles, submitted three names, including Mel’s, for driver background checks.
Although their three taxicab permits remain unused, Mel Sell remains positive about the future.
“I’m not worried,” she said.
The taxi service is the Sells’ second business under the LLC. They also operate Explore Cody Wyoming, a tour company founded a year ago that takes visitors to the McCullough Peaks area to see wild mustangs. Bookings start May 15.
Exactly when it will be feasible for either business to resume, though, depends on when COVID-19 public health orders are lifted.
Mel Sell said when that happens, they expect more American sightseeers than Cody’s typical Yellowstone Park tourists from other countries.
She predicts a mid-summer start for the tourist season.
“We’ll probably see an influx in July, August and September,” she said.
At the start of 2020, the city had issued six renewed licenses.
Some, such Cody Trolley Tours and the Cody Nite Rodeo bus, are not in day-to-day competition with the type of taxi service the Sells propose, Cindy Baker, city clerk, told the city council during the March 17 meeting.
The senior center bus is another of the six license holders. Town Taxi, Cody Cab and NPU Luxury round out the list.
The Sells moved to Cody 20 years ago.
Mel Sell said she was born and raised in Meeteetse, and in the past has driven school buses and worked as a driver for Cody Town Taxi.
“When I drove taxi, it was in my heart to help people,” she said.
As part of the approval process, the councilors approved Explore Cody Transportation’s rates, which range from a $6 senior rate for people 55 and older – a $2 discount – and $10 for four one-way passengers or more.
Councilwoman Diane Ballard expressed appreciation for the senior rate.
“There’s a need for that,” she said.
The couple plans to operate 6 a.m.-10 p.m. in the summer, with a nonsmoking vehicle option. The late hour is to accommodate people attending the Cody Nite Rodeo.
Explore Cody Transportation is the first taxi service to pay the higher fees adopted by the city council Jan. 21. The revised code increased the $25 annual taxicab license fee to $100 for the first vehicle and $50 for each additional taxicab.
Licenses are issued on a calendar year and those issued midyear are not prorated.
