A $2.6 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin between Meeteetse and Cody.
The WYO 120 project begins north of Meeteetse just west of Greybull River Road (milepost 57.924) to north of Meeteetse Rim (milepost 63.065).
All work on the 5.4-mile project must be completed this year except for chip sealing.
Prime contractor on the Meeteetse Rim project is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland. Contract completion date is June 30, 2020.
Project work consists of shoulder flattening and adjustments of existing guardrail, 1 inch of asphalt pavement leveling, a 2-inch asphalt pavement overlay, and a chip-seal finish.
“The contractor is scheduled to start next week with slope flattening and guardrail adjustments,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. “Motorists can expect traffic controlled with flaggers and a pilot vehicle, and traffic delays of up to 20 minutes. Paving will commence later in August.”
