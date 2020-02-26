Cody Library bistro space again open with new owners
The Cody Library’s Biblio Bistro space is serving food once again.
Clark resident Virginia Scott and her sons are running her Point Cafe business out of the space. The cafe is currently offering brunch items, sandwiches and soups, but will add breakfast items in the future.
Scott said the cafe is usually open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fridays, but may move to a 9 a.m. opening if business warrants it.
“We’re feeling out what people want right now,” she said.
The dining space had sat vacant for more than two years.
Scott will pay $250 per month to lease the space and will pay for all equipment maintenance. The lease price will be revisited in six months time.
Case against 3H Bar owner dismissed
As Judge Bill Simpson made clear in civil court on Wednesday, time is of the essence when filing court documents.
In that hearing Simpson dismissed charges Patrick Begley filed against the 3H Bar and its owner James Bassett, for physical and mental injuries Begley suffered at 3H in late 2014. Begley failed to make a few different deadlines for submitting documents in the case, filing a summons 13 ½ months after the statute of limitations had expired.
“If you sought additional time you would have had to file a motion,” Simpson said to Begley. “I do not believe this matter has been pursued in a timely manner.”
Begley said he was attacked at the bar by unknown assailants that he believed Bassett knew the identity of. Bassett did refuse to provide authorities some names of people at the bar on the night of the altercation and had inconsistent statements, which drew an interference with a peace officer charge from Cody police. But that charge was later dismissed in Park County circuit court.
Authorities closed the investigation in October 2015.
Begley said he had been unaware the case had been closed until long after the fact and requested Simpson disregard his late filings because of the severity of the case. He did not file any motions requesting an extension of time be given.
Begley’s lawsuit was originally filed in October 2017. He was seeking a sum greater than $100,000 in his claim.
