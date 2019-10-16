With the region having already experienced the season’s first cold snap, two of the Big Horn Basin’s biggest power companies are urging people to prepare for the cold.
Black Hills Energy reminds local homeowners that they should prepare for winter weather by maintaining heating and ventilation equipment to ensure that everything is working properly. Furnaces and roof vents should be inspected, if possible, by a certified heating, ventilation, air conditioning specialist.
“It’s important to schedule an annual tune-up to ensure that your equipment is running properly and efficiently,” said Jim Seward, vice president of Black Hills Energy’s Wyoming electric and natural gas utilities. “Black Hills Energy also recommends that customers maintain regularly inspected carbon monoxide detectors. Detectors may offer an early warning of carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless byproduct of the incomplete burning of fuels including wood, gasoline, charcoal and natural gas.”
Signs of a potential carbon monoxide leak can include, but are not limited to, flu-like symptoms – a scratchy throat, runny nose, headache, drowsiness or nausea. Other indicators could include frosted windows due to excessive humidity, or a draft from the front of the furnace when it is not turned on.
If you think carbon monoxide is present, leave the premises immediately and call 911 or the Black Hills Energy emergency service line, (800) 694-8989, from a nearby location.
The fall is also a popular time for outdoor projects.
Rocky Mountain Power is reminding customers that those projects can be hazardous if people don’t put safety first.
“People often assume they know enough about electricity to keep themselves safe. However, accidents happen all of the time,” said Tom Davis, Rocky Mountain Power safety director. “Being alert and aware can keep you, your family and your home out of danger.”
Tips to stay safe:
• Treat all electric lines with caution. Even low-voltage lines and extension cords can be dangerous.
• Use only wooden and fiberglass ladders. Metal ladders conduct electricity.
• Inspect electric cords for fraying or broken plugs. Do not use cords or tools that are damaged.
• Never use electrical equipment or tools near a pool or other wet areas. Additionally, make sure outlets are equipped with a ground fault circuit interrupter, designed to automatically disconnect if the tool comes into contact with water.
• Be aware and steer clear of overhead electrical wires when installing, removing, cleaning or repairing gutters.
• Have help when installing or adjusting a satellite dish or antenna. Make sure you’re working at least 10 feet away from overhead power lines.
• Use caution when trimming trees. If power lines run through or near the tree, do not attempt to trim it. Instead, call Rocky Mountain Power at (888) 221-7070.
• Underground power lines are just as dangerous as overhead ones. If your project involves digging, make sure the locations of underground power lines are marked. Call 811 to have underground utilities located and marked for free.
