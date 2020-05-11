Expressing gratitude to law enforcement officers in Cody and throughout the nation, Mayor Matt Hall has proclaimed the week of May 10-16 as National Police Week in Cody.
The mayor also called upon all Cody people to observe Friday as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day in honor of all officers who have been killed in the line of duty and to pay respect to the survivors of the nation’s fallen heroes.
U.S. flags are flown at half-staff when the whole nation is in mourning. Each year by order of the Wyoming governor and U.S. president, the U.S. and state flags are flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise to sunset on Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Chuck Baker, Cody police chief, said it is one of only two days scheduled each year when flags are flown at half-staff to honor fallen heroes. Memorial Day is the other.
Hall read his proclamation at City Hall during the May 5 council meeting.
“There are more than 800,000 law enforcement officers serving in communities across the United States, including the dedicated men and women of the Cody Police Department that play an essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of our citizens,” he said.
This year there is a new threat to the lives of law officers. As first responders on the front lines, they are vulnerable to contracting the highly contagious coronavirus disease.
“This year, several officers (nationwide) have died after exposure to COVID-19,” Baker said.
The PoliceOne.com website tracks coronavirus-related deaths of U.S. police officers and other law enforcement personnel. It shows at least 12 COVID-19 officer deaths in New York state and another five in New Jersey. Wyoming did not have a recorded death as of May 6.
For the first time in the event’s 39-year history, the Fraternal Order of Police and its auxiliary will not host a National Peace Officers Memorial Service in Washington, D.C., due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
