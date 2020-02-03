Capture of problem-causing grizzly bears across the state declined substantially in 2019 compared to 2018, according to the annual report of Wyoming Game and Fish.
“It’s definitely a good thing,” said Brian DeBolt, the department’s large carnivore conflict coordinator, who is based in Lander and wrote the report.
Game and Fish captured 33 different grizzlies in 2019, though one bear was trapped twice, making for 34 incidents in the field. Of that total, 22 were male adults or sub-adults.
The dual-track purpose of those responses to trouble-making bears is to minimize conflict with humans or to intervene after bears threaten or attack and kill livestock.
In 2018, G&F had to contend with 59 bears in similar circumstances. The record year for captures is 2010 with 65 bears trapped.
Of the 33 bears G&F captured, 17 of them were “removed,” the short-hand description for removed from the population, or killed. In 2018, 32 bears were killed, the most in a year.
DeBolt said a key reason for the wide differential in captures over the last two years, was an abundance of good natural food sources for bears in 2019, so they were not interested in, or tempted to try and eat, as much livestock.
“It always ebbs and flows,” DeBolt said of the amount of food available on the landscape that can influence bear activity.
Most times a landowner or other party contacted Game and Fish to report bears attacking or menacing cattle or sheep. However, bears were also targeted for getting into human garbage, assaulting bear-resistant trash cans, causing property damage, or sometimes simply marching through or lingering too freely in human-frequented areas.
“Bold behavior,” as the report cited, can result in punishment to a bear in terms of heading off a possible problem.
Due to a federal court ruling in Missoula, Mont., that stymied efforts to delist bears from Endangered Species Act protection, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and not the states of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, has jurisdiction over administering programs affecting grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Each time it is determined a bear should be killed, G&F personnel coordinate with Fish and Wildlife.
Of the 2019 captures, 18 took place in Park County, but also nine bears were relocated into Park County that were captured in Sublette County, Fremont County or Hot Springs County.
A bear that is removed, or euthanized, could be a one-time offender in cattle depredation and been previously relocated, or it may have been monitored and recognized as a troublesome bear and never caught before.
“There’s a lot of discussion that goes into each decision,” DeBolt said of bear removal. “Those decisions are not taken light-heartedly.”
Last fall, one bear perished when it panicked inside box trap.
Overall, the need for fewer captures in 2019 over 2018, DeBolt said, can also be partially attributed to more public awareness.
Use of electrified fencing, storing garbage and other attractants such as dog food and the like, and the drumbeat of G&F lectures urging citizens to be bear aware, all help, DeBolt said.
“That’s our goal, to minimize conflict,” he said.
