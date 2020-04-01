A Natural Resources Management Steering Committee has been approved by the Park County commissioners.
The 11 chosen members will set up a Natural Resources Management Plan for federal and state lands in the county in coordination with Ecosystem Resource Group of Bozeman, Mont. The committee will address everything from oil and gas use to grazing and public recreation.
Brian Beauvais, Dustin Rosencranse, Emily Reed, Eugene Spiering, Jerry Longobardi, Linda Raynolds, Richard Jones, Sue Consolo-Murphy, Timothy Crews, John McGee and Breanne Thiel were chosen for the committee.
The lone applicant not approved was Dewey Vanderhoff, an outspoken member of the community on many different issues.
“Of course I was not considered for a seat,” Vanderhoff said in an email response. “There are no snowballs in Hades either. I threw my name in just to spur the commish to get serious about finding some real candidates for their gamesmanship.”
Commissioners Lee Livingston and Jake Fulkerson said at their March 10 meeting it is the way Vanderhoff communicates that makes him an undesirable candidate for the advisory group.
“I do not believe Mr. Vanderhoff will be able to bring constructive input to this community,” Livingston said. “I’ve seen him disrespect this body.”
The NRMP will serve as a road map for how local constituents would like to see the resources being used. The committee will serve only in an advisory role and it will be the commissioners who get the final say on the NRMP. Under federal law, agencies such as the BLM have to consider an NRMP before enacting resource management plans.
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel did say he reached out to a few applicants he did not know previously, but Vanderhoff said he was never interviewed by any commissioner regarding his interest in joining the committee.
“That would be their way of communication?” he posed. “The Zen of it; not communicating is also a communication.”
Vanderhoff said he had interest and expertise in a number of topics with his application, including energy resources, forest management, mineral resources, predator control, and recreation and tourism, and has experience with natural resource issues dating back to the 1970s.
After expressing reservations towards supporting the committee because of a perceived tilt towards environmental interests, Thiel changed his mind and approved all 12 applicants upon being informed the steering committee only serves in an advisory role. Among those applicants, Breanne Thiel is his daughter.
But the commissioners voted 3-2 against having all 12 applicants approved, with Fulkerson, Livingston and chairman Joe Tilden voting against the amendment. The chosen 11 were selected with a 3-2 vote, each commissioner continuing the same position.
