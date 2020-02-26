CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Industrial hemp-growing regulations in Wyoming were approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture after producers expressed concerns about missing the upcoming growing season.
While industrial hemp was legalized by the state about a year ago, producers were unable to grow the non-psychoactive strain of the cannabis plant until they received approval from the federal department, the Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday.
Wyoming lawmakers were forced to rework and refile their plan last month to be in compliance with federal regulations after an original plan was submitted in April 2019 and denied because of delays at the federal level.
